Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly parted ways with their set piece coach, Jack Wilson.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for Gary O’Neil’s side as they sit rock bottom of the Premier League standings. With seven games played, they have picked up just a single point, and are without a win.

Matters worsened over the weekend when they suffered a disappointing defeat against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. They suffered a 5-3 loss in what was an eight-goal thriller.

Wolves ‘part ways’ with set piece coach

The decision was taken by O’Neil and the club’s hierarchy

According to Sky Sports journalist Danyal Khan, Wolves have parted ways with their set-piece coach, Wilson. He was the club’s first appointment in that department when he joined from Manchester City in the summer, but it has been claimed things haven’t worked out as they had hoped.

Khan says the decision has been taken by manager O’Neil, as well as the club’s hierarchy, as they have conceded from set pieces in five of their seven league games so far. Wolves are also yet to score from one.

As things stand, there are reportedly no plans to bring in a replacement in the short term. The focus for O’Neil and the rest of his backroom staff will be turning their form around as they look to move off the bottom of the table after the international break.