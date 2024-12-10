Gary O'Neil retains the backing of the Wolves board and will not be sacked as manager ahead of their Premier League clash with Ipswich this weekend despite the loss to West Ham on Monday, GIVEMESPORT sources have been informed.

The Midlands outfit are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League with just two wins from 15 games this season, and a league-high of 38 goals conceded so far.

But despite growing pressure on O'Neil's future as manager at Molineux, club chairman Jeff Shi has made the decision to support the 41-year-old through this tough period rather than sack him.

Sources: Wolves Will Not Sell Stars in January

Club not open to Matheus Cunha or other star exits

While the team's poor form is a concern, the leadership team at the club don't believe it all falls on the head coach and they are committed to providing him with the necessary tools to turn their fortunes around, including a strong January transfer window.

Sources believe the club are actively addressing issues such as squad balance and they believe that results can be turned around without a change of manager.

That also means the club are intent on keeping the squad they currently have together for the entirety of the season and star exits will not be considered during the January transfer window, GMS sources have been informed.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves Record (2024/25) Games 17 Wins 3 Draws 3 Losses 11 Goals scored 27 Goals conceded 41 Points per game 0.71

Star forward Matheus Cunha has been linked with a move away after his excellent form this season despite the team's struggles, but Wolves will not consider any mid-season departures that they feel could harm their chances of maintaining their Premier League status for next season.

Wolves chiefs remain calm and will draw on previous experiences to try and get this season on track, with the hope that a strong January transfer window and a change of luck with decisions on the pitch can see them turn things around.

O'Neil will be in the dugout for the next Premier League clash with Ipswich on Saturday, before a trip to fellow strugglers Leicester City on December 22nd.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-11-24.