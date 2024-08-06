Highlights Valencia midfielder Andre Almeida has been targeted by Wolves this summer in a potential £13m deal.

Almeida struggled with injuries last season but showed quality in 2022/23, and may be available for a good value deal.

Wolves may offer Premier League football to Norwich's Jonathan Rowe in preparation for potential Pedro Neto departure.

Portuguese midfielder Andre Almeida has been linked with a cut-price switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, with the players' agency reportedly receiving a bid in the region of £13m for the 24-year-old, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Almeida, who joined Valencia from Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes in 2022 for £7.5m, struggled with injury over the course of the 23/24 season, and as such was limited to just 12 La Liga starts, and now may be on his way out from the shores of Spain by way of Wolves, with offers also reportedly being tabled by sides in Germany and Italy.

AS report that Almeida is still being paid for by Valencia, having agreed the £7.5m deal with the midfielder by paying it over the span of five years, with only two of those years having been paid off so far, which has added to the potential cost necessary to take him to the West Midlands.

Almeida is a Target for Wolves

The midfielder started just 12 games last season

Andre Almeida may not have had the most luck across the 23/24 season, but his performances across his maiden year in La Liga back in 22/23 certainly displayed his quality, which can be achieved by Wolves for a fairly low price.

Almeida started 29 games from a total of 34 La Liga showings the season before last, scoring twice and laying on a further four goals from his role as a deep-lying playmaker.

Wolves would likely appreciate the addition of another creative-minded central option to provide cover for the profile of Mario Lemina, as well as adding general depth to a midfield that contains the likes of Joao Gomes, Rodrigo Gomes and Boubacar Traore.

Almeida has three years remaining on his current deal with Valencia, who are still paying off the initial deal that brought the Portuguese midfielder to Spain in the first place, with the remaining funds required of Valencia to fully finalise the original £7.5m transfer likely to be a point of consideration in any sale, as Valencia would want to make a profit whilst also being able to pay off Vitoria Guimaraes entirely.

Wolves Ready to Rival Leeds Over Rowe

The 21-year-old has several suitors this summer

According to the information of journalist Darren Whitcoop, Wolves are also reportedly ready to do battle with Leeds United over the signing of Norwich City talent Jonathan Rowe this summer.

The young winger enjoyed a marvelous season for the Canaries in their last campaign, netting 13 Championship goals on Norwich's way to qualifying for last season's play-offs.

Such an impressive campaign has suitably seen many clubs stake an interest in Rowe, with Leeds already having reportedly submitted a £7m bid, but Wolves may likely swoop in with the offer of Premier League football as a contingency plan for the potential departure of Pedro Neto, who has been outlined by Tottenham this summer.

Rowe would not be the only player linked with a switch away from Carrow Road, with fellow star Gabriel Sara having agreed a £15m switch to Galatasaray with strikers Josh Sargent and Adam Idah also linked with sales.