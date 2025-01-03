Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a loan offer for RC Lens' Austrian defender Kevin Danso, who Vitor Pereira wants to strengthen his defence at Molineux, as per Turkish journalist Ersan Serdal.

The Premier League club have been under pressure to make a concrete move for Danso amid talk of Lens sanctioning his teammate Abdukodir Khusanov's sale. It's unlikely the Ligue 1 outfit would be prepared to lose their two starting centre-backs, earning rave reviews this season.

In recent years, Danso, previously hailed as a 'beast', has gained a glowing reputation in France for his important displays for Lens. His physicality and mobility were influential in their 2022-23 campaign, in which they qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The 26-year-old joined Les Sang et from German club FC Augsburg in August 2021. He nearly joined Serie A giants AS Roma last summer, but the move collapsed after he failed a medical in Rome, which he furiously deemed 'completely incomprehensible'.

Wolves Make Loan Proposal For Danso

Vitor Pereira wants the Austrian

Wolves are hellbent on continuing to turn their season around under new manager Pereira. They must attend to their defensive struggles that have plagued the team this term, conceding 42 goals in 19 Premier League games.

Danso has reportedly been the subject of a loan offer from Wolves with an option to buy and Pereira is a fan of the 24-cap Austria international. He has two years left on his contract at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The 6ft3in right-footed centre-back has made 12 appearances across competitions this season, helping Will Still's side keep five clean sheets. Southampton fans will be familiar with Danso after he spent a season on loan at St Mary's in 2019-20 but failed to impress in England after initially rising through the youth ranks at MK Dons.

Kevin Danso Stats This Season (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Clean Sheets 5 Interceptions Per Game 1.8 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Possession Won 0.0 Balls Recovered Per Game 5.0 Dribbled Past Per Game 0.2 Clearances Per Game 5.4 Ground Duels Won 2.7 (52%) Aerial Duels Won 3.3 (62%)

Danso could come straight into the Wolves' defence, which was catastrophic before Pereira replaced Gary O'Neil in mid-December. Aston Villa's 'man-mountain' Diego Carlos joins the Austrian on the relegation battlers' defensive shortlist.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 03/01/2025.