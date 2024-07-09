Highlights Wolves are reportedly set to make a second attempt to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi.

The Midlands club were linked with the central defender last summer but a move never happened.

Interest has emerged once again following the departure of Max Kilman to West Ham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will attempt for a second time to sign Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi this summer, according to Bild.

The Midlands club are in need of defensive reinforcement this transfer window following the departure of Max Kilman. Former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui is now in charge at West Ham and they completed a £40million move for the Wolves defender last week.

Now, Gary O'Neil’s side must strengthen themselves if they’re to improve on their 14th-placed finish last term. They have already made four new additions this summer, including a loan deal, but further reinforcements are necessary.

Wolves ‘Reignite’ Elvedi Interest

They were linked with the defender last summer

Wolves have reportedly reignited their interest in Swiss defender Elvedi after a failed move 12 months ago, fresh reports this week claim. According to German outlet BILD, the Premier League outfit have long had an agreement in place with the player, but failed to get a deal over the line with Monchengladbach and later withdrew their interest due to a managerial change.

Now, they say Elvedi is back on their agenda this summer following Kilman’s departure to West Ham. It has been claimed the defender has a €10million release clause in his contract that is set to expire in 2027.

Due to the money recouped for Kilman, BILD state the money involved should not be a problem for Wolves. Elvedi was part of Switzerland’s squad for Euro 2024, but didn’t make a single appearance for the team, who were knocked out by England on penalties at the quarter-final stage over the weekend.

Nico Elvedi 2023/24 stats for Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions Stat: Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 0 Minutes played 2,754

The 27-year-old defender - who has been compared to John Stones by the official Bundesliga website - rose through the ranks in his homeland at Zurich and made the step-up to the first team in 2014. One year later, in 2015, he signed for Bundesliga side Monchengladbach, where he has made over 300 appearances throughout his nine years in Germany.

The goalkeeper is a reported target for the North London club

Wolves may see another player leave in the coming weeks with Arsenal reportedly interested in signing goalkeeper Dan Bentley this summer. According to The Athletic, the Gunners have made contact over the 30-year-old shot-stopper.

The article claims they want to sign Bentley as a back-up for first choice David Raya. He only signed for Wolves in the 2023 January transfer window for a nominal fee, having previously been at Championship club Bristol City.

Bentley has previously represented Arsenal as he joined their academy aged eight. He was released in 2008 and went on to represent the likes of Southend, Braintree and Brentford before he joined Bristol City in 2019.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.