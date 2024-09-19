Gary O'Neil has come under pressure at Molineux, following some poor losses and heavy defeats for Wolverhampton Wanderers over the course of the last month. But GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that whilst media outlets and fans are questioning their poor run of form, the club don't see anything wrong with how he is faring having just signed a new long-term deal.

Another loss for Wolves this season - this time in the League Cup against fellow Premier League side Brighton - means that they have only won one of their six competitive fixtures in the current campaign, which came in a 2-0 win over Championship side Burnley in the previous round.

O'Neil Says Wolves Will be Second Favourites

The gaffer isn't overly confident of picking up results

Only Everton and Southampton's terrible records in the league so far this season has kept Wolves from being rooted to the bottom of the top-flight table - and it's seen some unrest directed at O'Neil.

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Premier League statistics - 2024/25 ranking Stats Output Squad rank Shots taken per game 11 16th Shots conceded per game 15.5 =14th Possession per game 46.0% 12th xG for 5.37 17th xG against 6.72 11th

The Wolves boss has hardly filled fans with confidence in a press conference given after the 3-2 loss on the south coast. Speaking after the game, the former Bournemouth gaffer stated that Wolves will be second-favourites in many games this season and as such, that could be of huge detriment for their upcoming games.

Sources: Wolves Have No Intent of O'Neil Exit

The Midlands outfit are content with his reign

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that despite a slow start to life in the Premier League this season, O'Neil is under no pressure in terms of losing his job whatsoever.

The Englishman, who joined last summer after Julen Lopetegui left following disagreements with the Molineux board, is highly thought of in the Black Country - and having just signed a new three-year deal, is seen as a long-term appointment at Molineux.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have won 18 of the 51 games Gary O'Neil has managed

The club don't consider Wolves' '14-game-long' run of form to be poor, despite Sky Sports suggesting that he's not been at his best - instead looking at the current season in isolation, given that it is a brand new squad with new ideals.

Their run to start the campaign has been tough on paper with Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle United in their first three games, and they did pick up a point away at Nottingham Forest. But with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester City in three of their next four fixtures, it is likely O'Neil will be judged on games following that period of the campaign.

Wolves Still Have a Huge Survival Chance

There is little to feat about just yet

Wolves were always going to struggle with those opening games, and whilst they could and should have picked up points against Newcastle at the weekend, there is still plenty of time for Wolves to right their wrongs to avoid going down.

Their squad has been slightly depleted by the sales of Max Kilman and Pedro Neto this summer, though the addition of Andre is a coup and as a result, that will massively offset their two losses.

Other clubs are expected to be in the relegation battle, including the three promoted teams in Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City - whilst Premier League ever-presents Everton have had a horrific start to life in the top-flight and there is always a chance that other clubs could get sucked into the fight out of nowhere.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-09-24.