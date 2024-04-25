Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil is likely to sign a new contract at Molineux despite rumours associating him with the soon-to-be vacant Liverpool job.

The 40-year-old has also been linked with a coaching role at Manchester United and could be in the conversation to replace West Ham United manager David Moyes at the London Stadium.

O'Neil's only current focus is on ensuring a strong finish to the season with Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil is likely to sign a new contract at Molineux this summer amid reports linking him to moves elsewhere, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Wolves have enjoyed a positive 2023/24 season, despite being forced to sell several of their top players to remain compliant with the Premier League's profit and sustainability restrictions last summer.

Wanderers are battling to secure their place in the top-half of the Premier League but have been derailed by a recent injury crisis to an already small squad. O'Neil will be delighted with the application shown by a side touted to be involved in a relegation battle at the start of the campaign.

According to reports on Tuesday, Liverpool had interviewed Gary O'Neil ahead of potentially taking over from Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, with the German head coach set to leave his post at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, GMS sources understand these rumours to be 'wide of the mark'.

The links follow reports in March that O'Neil was being touted for a coaching role at Manchester United by new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The 40-year-old has denied making any contact with the Red Devils, explaining that his full focus is on ensuring that Wanderers finish the season strongly.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves raised £140m in sales during the 2023 summer transfer window, whilst parting ways with £80m on summer signings.

Links with other jobs won't come as a shock to Wolves, who have seen the Englishman replace Julen Lopetegui with less than a week to go before the start of the season, before guiding the Black Country outfit to mathematical safety by mid-April following impressive wins over the likes of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

GMS sources hint that O'Neil, dubbed as a "terrific" manager by Danny Murphy, could be linked with the West Ham United job if David Moyes leaves the London Stadium at the end of the campaign. However, further information around that would hint that the young coach doesn't have the experience that the Irons would consider to make him manager.

Gary O'Neil - Premier League managerial record Matches 67 Wins 22 Draws 13 Losses 32 Goals For 81 Goals Against 108

New Wolves Contract the Most Likely Scenario for O'Neil

Despite links elsewhere, GMS sources understand that the most likely scenario for O'Neil is that he will sign a new contract at Wolves at the conclusion of the 2023/24 season, having guaranteed their Premier League status ahead next term. After successfully complying with the top-flight's profit and sustainability rules, a guarantee of transfer funds and improved terms should convince him to stay put at Molineux.

After harshly losing his job at AFC Bournemouth come the end of the 2022/23 season, Wolves offered O'Neil the opportunity to remain in the Premier League and prove himself as a top-flight manager. Our sources understand that the former Liverpool coach is appreciative of the opportunity and is enjoying his current role in the Black Country.

Expectations were at an all-time low when O'Neil replaced Lopetegui, given the club's financial state and having lost a continentally-renowned manager, but the ex-West Ham midfielder has proven himself to be one of the league's most successful and overachieving managers. Both Wolves and O'Neil will look to build on a positive first season together.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League's official website and Transfermarkt, correct as of 24-04-24.