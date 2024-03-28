Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil's links to a coaching role at Manchester United have been dismissed.

Wolves are aiming to secure a return to European football at Molineux ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs has revealed that talks over a new contract with O'Neil could take place this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Gary O'Neil is set to remain at Molineux after sources dismissed speculation over potential Manchester United interest in his services, according to the Express & Star's Liam Keen.

Wolves have enjoyed an excellent 2023/24 season under O'Neil and are hoping to tie him down to a new contract at the end of the campaign.

Wanderers had been backed to be involved in a Premier League relegation scrap this term, but have managed to give themselves a chance of securing European football at Molineux. O'Neil only arrived in the Black Country last summer and could have piqued the interest of several Premier League outfits.

Man Utd speculation over O'Neil has been dismissed

The Wolves boss had been linked to a move to Old Trafford

According to Express & Star journalist Liam Keen, any speculation over Gary O'Neil leaving Wolves for Manchester United has been dismissed. Earlier this week, reports emerged that the Red Devils were hoping to speak to the 40-year-old Wanderers boss over a potential move to Old Trafford in a coaching capacity.

United are looking to rebuild the club from top to bottom, following the minority takeover of INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. However, Keen claims that the 20-time English champions are planning for a future with current head coach Erik ten Hag at the helm, ending any concerns over O'Neil's potential departure.

Earlier this month, Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs sat down with the media to discuss various ongoing topics at Molineux. The transfer honcho revealed that the three-time English champions are planning to begin contract talks with O'Neil during the summer. The former AFC Bournemouth head coach has two years remaining on his current deal, but has impressed in his first season in charge. On a new contract for O'Neil, Hobbs said:

“That’s naturally where this is going. He’s done well enough to have that conversation. Part of that will be the plan for the club, and that’s where you have to have honest conversations about what it looks like going forward. “That is an inevitable situation we find ourselves in this summer, for sure, but let’s not talk about it at the moment. Let’s keep an eye on what we’re trying to do. We want to finish the season well.”

Wolves' finish to the season

Following the March international break, Wolves have no choice but to dust themselves down and prepare for the final ten league games of the season. Wanderers were on the receiving end of a devastating 3-2 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at the hands of Coventry City on 16th March.

However, O'Neil will be adamant that his side are prepared to face high-flying Aston Villa in a West Midlands derby this weekend, despite the absences of Hwang Hee-chan and Pedro Neto, whilst Matheus Cunha has recently returned to training following a hamstring injury.

It won't be an easy task for Wolves, currently sitting ninth and three points off seventh place, to secure a return to European football for the first time since 2019/20. O'Neil's side still have to play all the current top-four, with only one of those to come at home.