There have been murmurings that indicate Wolves may well be on borrowed time as far as their status as a Premier League outfit is concerned. Financial Fair Play sanctions have massively inhibited the club’s ability to spend this summer, so balancing the books was fundamental going into the transfer window. Having now alleviated some pressure on themselves economically, with the sales of big assets like Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, Conor Coady, Ryan Giles and Nathan Collins, as well as the release of big earner Joao Moutinho, the Wanderers are now in a position where the squad is painfully thin.

A paltry budget, a weakened side, an underwhelming pre-season, and the threat of losing world-class gaffer, Julen Lopetegui could spell disaster for the Molineux tenants before the season has even begun. With several recent reports suggesting Lopetegui is unhappy with the current state of affairs at the West Midlands club, who can the Fosun Group turn to if Lopetegui decides to call it quits?

Gary O’Neil

There was an air of bewilderment over the sacking of Gary O’Neil after he guided Bournemouth to safety against all odds last term. O’Neil would have had every right to feel aggrieved at the Cherries’ decision, but his dismissal certainly won’t have had a negative impact on his stock as a manager. Having operated with limited resources and the expectation of relegation weighing heavily on his shoulders, he could certainly be a serious contender for the managerial position if Lopetegui decides to leave the West Midlands.

With experience managing with one arm tied behind his back as far as transfer funds and player quality are concerned, O'Neil could be a valuable asset to this Wolves side who are currently dealing with seemingly endless financial issues, as well as the loss of several key players. It has been reported that Wolves are already eyeing the out-of-work manager as a potential replacement for Wantaway, Julen Lopetegui, and while he is by no means the big name many Wanderers fans may have hoped for, his track record last season could definitely provide solace to the worried Wolves faithful.

Graham Potter

In retrospect, leaving Brighton for Chelsea last season was a mistake. Going from a club with a real penchant for structure, recruitment, and direction to a club in crisis under an owner who was yet to get to grips with the Premier League. Sacked after just a few months in charge, Potter can certainly claim unfair dismissal, but the reality of his situation is that he is left waiting in limbo, with his next job potentially proving vital in his bid to regain his credibility as a manager.

Wolves are certainly a club in need of work, and with that could come a man who knows exactly how to implement a project and execute it with a restricted budget. Much has been made about his rise to managerial stardom, and having to navigate the perilously volatile lower tiers of European football in his formative years as a head coach. With that level of groundwork undertaken on the touchline, it is certainly demonstrative of his hunger, desire, and willingness to make it at the very top of the game, and Wolves would definitely be investing in their future if they landed Potter.

Kieran McKenna

The Wanderers may decide it’s better to look slightly left afield with their managerial selection. Ipswich’s Kieran McKenna is undeniably, just that. The Irishman joined the Norfolk-side in December 2021, and it’s fair to say he has completely transformed the Tractor Boys from a struggling side, languishing in League One, to recording over 100 points and taking Ipswich back to the Championship.

With a clear vision, and a brand of sharp, concise, and attractive football, McKenna’s way of playing is a supporter’s dream. Of course, much of the former Manchester United under-23s coach’s reputation will be dependent on how his side fairs in their return to the Championship, having recorded an impressive 1-2 away win at Sunderland on the opening day of the season. If the Irishman carries on from where he left off, he could easily be in with a shout for a Premier League vacancy in the not-so-distant future, and with the Wolves job an increasingly likely prospect, it could be sooner than he might anticipate.

Andre Villas-Boas

If you thought Jorge Mendes had sucked all the remaining blood from that dry old pool of Portuguese managers with the appointment of Bruno Lage, think again. Andre Villas-Boas is another man essentially out of work in a footballing sense, having traded the life of a manager for the thrill of the racetrack, having converted to rally car racing. That said, still only 45 years old, the manager may fancy a return to football if the club, price, and circumstances are right.

At both Chelsea and Spurs, the immaculately dressed head coach hardly set the world alight, and his tenures at both clubs quickly petered out into a vacuum of insignificance. While his jobs at the aforementioned won’t instil confidence, the Porto entry on his CV might, having gone a season unbeaten, winning the double; the league title and the Europa League. An appointment of this kind would certainly be the most surprising given the man in question hasn’t been in management for 18 months.

Sam Allardyce

It turns out Fireman Sam is just as popular with despairing football fans as he is with kids. The Premier League’s resident fire safety expert, the pint of wine-drinking, gravy-dousing, Sam Allardyce is regularly brought in to firefight for clubs facing the prospect of relegation. By no means a fashionable option, nor one that would particularly inspire fans, the former Bolton boss could help solidify a defence that leaked 58 goals last term, and make this Wolves side a seriously resilient, and dogged team. His recent stints at Leeds and West Brom aside, when the forthright manager is given time to mould a side in his image, the successful results have spoken for themselves. Could Fosun choose practicality and pragmatism over the glamorous name?