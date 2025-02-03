Wolverhampton Wanderers, in a bid to boost their options in the centre of the park, are close to signing Marshall Munetsi and journalist Santi Aouna has now reported that the 23-cap Zimbabwe international is currently undergoing a medical ahead of a move.

Now under the watchful eye of Vitor Pereira, the Molineux club’s need for additional midfielders has been boosted tenfold following the news that former skipper Mario Lemina is set to move to Galatasaray for a fee of £2.5 million.

Dynamo Kyiv midfielder Volodymyr Brazkho is also on the Old Gold’s radar this January – having reportedly tabled a proposal for 23-year-old, Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT – but they have now turned their attentions to Munetsi.

And, according to the aforementioned Aouna, the Reims engine room enforcer is undergoing his medical ahead of a prospective January move – one that will see him link up with the club currently sitting just above the drop zone.

Munetsi, 28, has been a regular feature for the French club this season, highlighting his importance to their Ligue 1 aspirations, and has notched four goals and two assists across all competitions this season.

Especially on the back of Lemina’s expected departure, after the Gabon international showed a reluctance to play under Pereira, Munetsi will be welcomed with open arms by a club who have won just five games in 24 Premier League outings this season.

The seasoned star came through the ranks in South Africa, but moved to Reims in 2019 and, in that time frame, he's chalked up 21 top flight goals and 14 assists. His all-action presence could be just what the doctor ordered for a club looking to avoid a relegation dogfight.

Central midfield is not the only area that Wolves are looking to reinforce this winter. Having missed out on now-Tottenham Hotspur defender Kevin Danso, the heart of the defence is also a position of need before the mid-season window slams shut.