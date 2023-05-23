Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Matheus Nunes could be one “to keep an eye on” ahead of the upcoming transfer window at Molineux, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest ahead of what could be an important summer for Julen Lopetegui and his Wolves side.

Wolves transfer news – Matheus Nunes

According to The Telegraph, Wolves have removed a clause in Nunes’ contract that allows Liverpool to trigger a deal to sign the midfielder this summer, which was initially agreed on his £42m arrival from Sporting Lisbon last summer.

Lopetegui is likely to lose the services of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho after Sunday’s trip to Arsenal, but the buyout’s removal means that Wanderers can demand a fee closer to £50m for the 24-year-old’s services.

Transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT last month that Wolves need to sort out the futures of Neves and Nunes ahead of the transfer window’s opening next month.

And Sheth believes that Nunes could be a player attracting interest this summer after impressing for Lopetegui’s side in the second half of the season.

What has Sheth said about Wolves and Nunes?

After speaking about the futures of Wolves’ out-of-contract players, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “The other one that we've got to keep an eye on as well, even though he's got a contract until 2027 with the club having a further option until 2028, is Matheus Nunes.

“He has been linked with Liverpool. Liverpool were interested in signing him when Wolves signed him. There’s lots of talk about a release clause in his contract.

“He could be one that clubs would be interested in because he's starting to impress for Wolves this season.”

Would Nunes’ sale be a blow for Wolves?

Despite not hitting the ground running in the way he would have hoped, Nunes’ departure from Molineux would come as a bitter blow to Lopetegui this summer.

The 11-cap Portugal international has registered a singular goal and assist in his 37 Wanderers appearances and bagged the club’s Goal of the Season award for his crucial volley in a 1-0 victory over Chelsea last month.

The Rio de Janeiro-born star’s underlying stats paint a different picture, averaging 1.3 dribbles and being fouled 1.4 times per game, as per WhoScored, indicating that his motor in the middle of the park has been an asset for Lopetegui.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as a shock that Wolves’ current club-record buy compares favourably to his positional peers, ranking in the top 8% of midfielders across Europe’s big five leagues as well as the Champions League and Europa League for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (1.60) over the last 365 days, according to FBref.

However, with Wanderers’ options in midfield set to deteriorate in the coming weeks, Lopetegui may be reluctant to allow Nunes to leave without securing a fee to replace his unique qualities.