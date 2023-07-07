Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Maximilian Kilman will be allowed to leave Molineux if “the right offer lands”, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui hopes to build a Wolves side in his own mould across the summer transfer market.

Wolves transfer news – Max Kilman

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wolves are keen to keep hold of Kilman this summer and have entered into negotiations over a long-term contract for the 26-year-old.

Wanderers rejected a bid worth £30m from Serie A champions Napoli for the centre-back this month, who are looking to replace Bayern Munich-bound Kim Min-jae.

The same report says that despite the sales of Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal, Conor Coady to Leicester City and Nathan Collins to Brentford, Wolves are still inclined to sell to comply with the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.

However, the club are reluctant to lose Kilman, who is part of the leadership team and has a genuine chance of being named club captain for the coming season.

Tottenham Hotspur are admirers of the centre-back, whilst Chelsea have retained an interest in his progression over the past two seasons.

Journalist Ben Jacobs had suggested to GIVEMESPORT in March that Kilman was likely to ‘excel’ under Lopetegui and has been a regular in the Spanish head coach’s side since his appointment last November.

But Jones has indicated that if Wolves received a bid of around £35m, Kilman’s exit could allow sporting director Matt Hobbs to build a side in line with Lopetegui’s vision.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Kilman?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Wolves have been looking towards a total reset under Lopetegui, and the squad is being overhauled as part of it.

“Max Kilman will be allowed to leave as part of that if the right offer lands. At around £35m, his exit will help build a side with Lopetegui’s vision.

"Now Wolves are waiting to hear from Napoli about a second bid. Ideally, the Italians did not want to go to this level of spending, but the other players they have sounded out in the past week are turning out to be even more expensive, so Kilman might start to look better value to them. We’ll know very soon.

"A new contract actually isn’t out of the question, but at the same time Wolves would sell if a high enough bid came in very soon. They won’t want this dragging on though."

What next for Wolves?

After making around £77m from the departures of Neves, Coady and Collins, Wolves fans hope to see the club start to make some fresh signings ahead of the new campaign, with a total of zero arrivals having made the switch to Molineux as of yet.

However, it looks as though there could be more outgoings before incomings, with Real Betis in talks over a £7m-£10m deal to sign winger Daniel Podence as Lopetegui looks for a complete rebuild.

On arrivals, sources in France (via Talking Wolves) have claimed the West Midlands outfit are reportedly interested in Leece right-back Valentin Gendry, who could be available for €6m (£5m).

However, links at Molineux are few and far between, hinting that it could be some time before Wolves make any fresh additions, with the impetus still being on bringing in enough revenue to comply with FFP.