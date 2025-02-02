Wolves are still hopeful of signing another defender before Monday's transfer deadline despite the blow of missing out on Kevin Danso, according to Nathan Judah.

The Molineux club had made adding defensive reinforcements a priority during this transfer window, and a £16.6m deal for Emmanuel Agbadou saw them achieve that goal for manager Vitor Pereira as they battle against relegation.

They were looking to go one further however after agreeing a loan deal with Ligue 1 club RC Lens for Danso, with the Austrian international scheduled to undergo a medical on Sunday before Tottenham swooped in and hijacked the deal to take him from their grasp.

Wolves Still Want a Defender

Could sign two players before the deadline

But despite that huge blow and frustration at the club, a late night report from journalist Judah revealed the club are still hopeful of bringing in further additions before Monday's deadline - with a defender still a priority.

Judah also revealed that there is an 'outside chance' of a second signing following, with previous reports suggesting that the club were eyeing a new forward as well as a potential midfield addition if former captain Mario Lemina departs for Saudi Arabia as is expected.

Wolves have been linked with a move for Chelsea star Axel Disasi on loan to fill the defensive hole in their squad, although Tottenham have a broad agreement with the Blues for a deal while Aston Villa are also looking to bring him in after selling Diego Carlos to Fenerbahce earlier in the window.

Reports in France also suggest that Wolves have submitted a bid to sign Monaco defender Soungoutou Mangassa ahead of the deadline, while Fabrizio Romano says that the club submitted a bid to sign 'superstar' midfielder Volodymyr Brazkho.

The club are in the midst of a relegation battle but moved out of the drop zone thanks to a 2-0 win over Aston Villa on Saturday night, with goals from Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Matheus Cunha - who has now officially signed his new contract at Molineux until 2029.

