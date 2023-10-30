Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers have successfully built a solid top-flight side through smart transfers and a willingness to spend big.

Rui Patricio and Nelson Semedo were notable expensive signings that have made significant contributions to the team.

While some signings like Fabio Silva and Goncalos Guedes have struggled, there is still potential for them to turn things around in the future.

Following their promotion to the Premier League in 2018, Wolverhampton Wanderers have done a cracking job building a solid top-flight side and looked like bursting into the upper echelon of the division for a while. That was largely down to the incredible work they have done in the transfer market over the years.

They've brought some solid names into the team and haven't shown a reluctance to spend big when the situation calls for it. They weren't afraid to splash the cash to land the stars that they wanted and the team we've compiled of their most expensive signings ever below is a testament to that.

GK - Rui Patricio - £15.6m

One of Wolves' first signings following their promotion to the Premier League, the club spent a sizeable chunk on Rui Patricio, securing a solid number-one choice in goal. He brought a serious level of talent to the team that was needed as they ventured into the top flight and was a pillar in between the posts.

It was money well spent as Wolves finished 7th in that first season after promotion and have remained in the division since. Patricio spent three years with the club as the first-choice keeper, making 127 appearances in all competitions before leaving for AS Roma in 2021.

RB - Nelson Semedo - £27.7m

Big things were expected of Nelson Semedo when he joined Wolves for £27.7m in 2020. After all, the full-back had spent several years in the Barcelona first team ahead of his move to England and his transfer to the midlands was looked at as a real coup for the Premier League side.

It hasn't quite been the overwhelming success that many expected it to be, but he's still been a solid purchase and has featured regularly for Wolves over the last three years. Now in his fourth season, he's played over 100 times for the club and they've certainly got their money's worth out of him, even if it wasn't the overwhelming triumph that it could have been.

CB - Nathan Collins - £21.1m

After a decent season with Burnley, Nathan Collins was snapped up by Wolves for just over £21m in 2022. He was a talented centre-back and was brought in to help sure things up at the back. He certainly did that too and was a fine purchase for the side.

After just one season, though, he was sold to Brentford this summer. It was a move that fans of the club weren't happy with. He still had plenty to offer at the club, but considering they sold him for £23m, a then-record fee for the Wasps, at least they can take some solace in the fact that they made a profit off of him.

CB - Willy Boly - £10m

The first player in this side to have actually played for Wolves before they were promoted to the Premier League, Willy Boly initially joined the club on loan during their final season in the Championship and did enough to convince them to spend £10m making his move a permanent one shortly after their promotion. He fit in perfectly with the side too and went on to make almost 150 appearances for Wolves over the course of five years.

In 2022, his time at Wolves came to an end, and he joined Nottingham Forest, who themselves were preparing for a return to the Premier League at the time. His time with Forest hasn't gone quite as well, unfortunately.

LB - Jonny - £18.2m

Boly wasn't the only defender who signed with Wolves on a permanent deal in the summer following the side's promotion to the Premier League, with Jonny also joining for £18.2m. The full-back had spent several years at Celta Vigo before joining Atletico Madrid in 2018. Surprisingly, Diego Simeone decided to let him leave without ever playing a game for the team, and he moved to England that same summer.

The move was initially a success too, with Jonny playing regularly during his time two years at Molineux, but he's since fallen out of favour, appearing far less frequently over the last three seasons. Still, for what they got out of him, £18.2m was a decent purchase all things considered.

CM - Matheus Nunes - £39m

After several fantastic seasons at Sporting CP, Wolves splashed some serious cash on Matheus Nunes, making him one of the most expensive signings in the club's history. The midfielder was brought in for just under £39m, but his first season with the team didn't quite go as swimmingly as they'd hoped.

He wasn't bad by any means, but he didn't really take off like it was expected, especially for the amount of money spent on him. Surprisingly, despite his less-than-stellar performances, Manchester City were interested in his services, and they bought him for £53m this summer. A £14m profit on the midfielder has to be considered a major win.

CM - Joao Gomes - £16.2m

Next up, Wolves turned to the future, signing Joao Gomes from Brazilian side Flamengo earlier this year during the January transfer window. He was just 21 years old at the time and while it took him some time bedding into the team following his arrival, he's settled quite nicely now.

Now in his sophomore campaign, he's faring much better and has featured in every Premier League game for the team so far. For £16.2m, the club could have bagged a real bargain and a midfielder who could play a significant role within the team for the foreseeable future. Of course, only time will tell whether that proves to be the case.

RW - Adama Traore - £17.3m

For £17.3m, Adama Traore was a pretty big bargain for Wolves, who signed him from Middlesbrough shortly after getting promoted from the Championship. The powerful winger terrorised Premier League defences for several years with the club, but the lack of end product in his game regularly frustrated fans.

Halfway through the 2021-22 season, it seemed his time at Molineux was over when he joined Barcelona on loan in January, but after several months at the side, he was sent back having failed to impress. He spent one more season at Wolves, back in the first team, but left this summer when he joined Fulham for free. He wound up making 200 appearances for the Midlands club.

LW - Goncalo Guedes - £28.3m

The first real major miss in this team, Wolves' £28.3m purchase of Goncalo Guedes hasn't gone to plan so far, and that's putting it nicely. He was coming off the back of several solid years with Valencia and many thought he'd thrive in England when he moved in 2022. Instead, he struggled to find any semblance of form and his time in the team was disappointing.

Just five months after moving to Molineux, Wolves loaned Guedes to Benfica in January 2023, and he's remained with the side ever since. Currently in the second season of his loan spell, he's supposed to return to England at the end of the campaign, but it's hard to imagine he'll be strolling back into the club's lineup anytime soon, so we can chalk this off as a miss.

ST - Matheus Cunha - £43.4m

In recent years, Wolves have had a major issue in front of goal. Their forwards just haven't been prolific enough which is why they spent big on Matheus Cunha this summer. He spent last season on loan at the club, scoring a couple of goals during the spell. They decided to make it a permanent move this summer, but he hasn't fared too well so far.

There's still plenty of time for him to turn things around in the future, but going off what we've seen so far, it's hard to label this move as anything other than a miss right now. Still, hopefully, he'll figure things out and that incredible fee that made him the most expensive player in Wolves' history will end up looking like a good deal down the line.

ST - Fabio Silva - £34.7m

Few young footballers were as highly touted as Fabio Silva was when Wolves spent big on him in the summer of 2020. His move to the club was a major coup for the team at the time and there were many other top sides also vying for him. He just hasn't really hit form in England, though, scoring just five goals in 72 appearances for the side so far.

A couple of loan spells out have shown hints of the talent that he undeniably still possesses and at just 21 years old, there's still so much time for things to turn around for him in the Premier League, so there's no need to hit the panic button on Silva just yet. He could go on to become an incredible forward leading the lines for them in the future.

Player Price Tag Wolves Appearances Wolves Goals Rui Patricio (GK) £15.6m 127 0 Nelson Semedo (RB) £27.7m 112 2 Nathan Collins (CB) £21.1m 31 0 Willy Boly (CB) £10m 147 9 Jonny (LB) £18.2m 134 6 Matheus Nunes (CM) £39m 41 1 Joao Gomes (CM) £16.2m 20 1 Adama Traore (RW) £17.3m 200 14 Goncalos Guedes (LW) £28.3m 18 2 Matheus Cunha (ST) £43.4m 29 3 Fabio Silva (ST) £34.7m 72 5

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.