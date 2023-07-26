Wolverhampton Wanderers are targetting a Premier League-proven star to add to their ranks this summer, but Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT he isn't convinced the player will add sufficient quality to their side.

The West Midlands-based outfit are among those being tipped to be relegated next season, having endured an underwhelming transfer window so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news

Having done what some were considering unthinkable at the turn of the year, manager Julen Lopetegui turned Wolves' fortunes around and steered the club clear of relegation.

They had looked like a dead cert for the drop before Lopetegui's arrival, but ultimately finished the season five places above the bottom three in 13th position.

It had sparked plenty of optimism heading into pre-season, but a difficult summer which has seen Wolves blighted by FFP concerns has left many fearing for their survival.

Wanderers were forced to sell their star player Ruben Neves, who had entered the final year of his contract at Molineux, before being shipped off to Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

The Premier League outfit bagged a tidy £47 million for the sale, most of which was profit on the £15.7 million they paid for him in July 2017.

However, it has decreased the quality of their side somewhat, with Wolves now looking to add to their ranks before the fast-approaching Premier League season kicks off.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Wolves?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Daily Express journalist Taylor issued a key update on Wolves' chase of West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell.

Revealing Wolves' interest was genuine, Taylor explained how much they were willing to spend on the left-back, while questioning whether he was the type of player they need right now.

On the 33-year-old, Taylor said: “Cresswell was one that's been looked at which again, and if I'm being honest, I think it's a bit of a weird signing.

"Although he’s a good squad player, he’s not going to improve the team at the moment.

"I think they really need some quality injection. I think Wolves have gone in with a proposal of £2.5 million for Creswell, but West Ham would want about £5 million to make the deal happen, so that's one to watch.”

What's next for Wolves?

It isn't just left-back Wolves are looking to add numbers to this summer, with Wanderers having also strengthened on the opposite flank at right-back.

Similarly uninspiring, but perhaps a shrewd addition, Wolves welcomed back former player Matt Doherty on a free transfer, after the Irishman suffered a torrid spell with Atletico Madrid.

Doherty played just twice for the La Liga outfit during his short-term spell and returns to Molineux having spent 10 years with the club between 2010 and 2020.

Elsewhere, Alex Scott remains of key interest to the West Midlands side, with Wolves locked into discussions with Bristol City over the sale of the talented youngster.

It's been reported that Wolves have already seen a bid in the region of £20 million knocked back, as Bristol City are hellbent on holding out for £25 million instead.