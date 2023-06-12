Wolverhampton Wanderers' move for winger Goncalo Guedes 'just hasn't worked out' after a disappointing debut season in the Premier League, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Portuguese forward joined Wolves from Valencia for £27.5 million, as per BBC Sport, signing a five-year deal at the club.

Wolverhampton news - Goncalo Guedes

Guedes scored only one goal in 13 Premier League appearances for Wolves during the first half of this season, a return far below what was expected given his profile.

As a result, the Portuguese international was sent out on loan to Benfica to recapture some form. He struggled to make an impact in Lisbon as well, however, scoring once in 12 appearances in the Primeira Liga.

Injuries have undoubtedly been a factor in Guedes' poor season, with the winger requiring two separate knee surgeries in three months while in Portugal.

The Athletic believe that Guedes' career at Molineux is already over, with the player unlikely to pull on the black and gold again. The Birmingham Mail are also reporting that Guedes will not be part of Julen Lopetegui's plans next season, with Benfica interested in retaining his services on loan next season despite his injury trouble and the lack of meaningful contribution to their title-winning campaign.

Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha are claiming that the 26-year-old is 'putting pressure to stay' on Wolves to stay in Lisbon with the Eagles.

What has Jones said about Guedes and Wolves?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Look this is the risk you take on transfers. I mean, you're never going to have a 100% hit rate. When Wolves signed Guedes I was quite optimistic about it.

"I'd watched him play before and he's an exciting player. He's got he's got an edge to his game. He's technically really good. And for one reason or another, it just hasn't worked for him so far at Wolves.

"But I don't think that means that it can never work for him in the Premier League."

What does the future hold for Guedes?

With all signs pointing towards the exit, it does appear as though Guedes' short stint in the West Midlands is over. However, it may require another full loan season with Benfica if the club are to recoup any of the money they splashed on the player, given that it is difficult to see any club taking him off their hands permanently such is his injury status and form at the moment.