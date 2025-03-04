Wolves must seriously consider selling star forward Matheus Cunha this summer after his red card against Bournemouth in the FA Cup, or face regretting their decision.

The Brazil star has been by far and away the club's best player this season, with a sensational return of 15 goals and four assists in 29 appearances in all competitions this season for a side battling against relegation from the Premier League.

His form and goals are arguably the sole reason why the club are going to stay up this season too, and fans and everyone associated with the club was absolutely delighted by news in January that he had put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at Molineux.

Cunha Can't be Trusted by Wolves

Club must consider a summer sale

That deal contains a release clause worth £62.5m, and it's believed that it was put into the contract reluctantly by the club - who wanted to tie down their star for the long-term and anticipate major transfer interest in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Man Utd have been linked with a move, while Tottenham and Aston Villa are also said to hold an interest in the former Atletico Madrid star - and manager Vitor Pereira must seriously consider using that interest to cash-in on the 26-year-old to fund a full rebuild.

Cunha is clearly the club's best player, but he simply cannot be trusted anymore. He's a liability.

Matheus Cunha's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 26 Goals 13 Assists 4 Minutes per goal 165 Minutes played 2,147

The big incident against Ipswich where he assaulted a steward as he lost his temper and saw him banned for several games was dismissed by many as a moment of madness that only a player of his quality could get away with.

But Cunha showed it was exact opposite with his red card against Bournemouth this past weekend, which was described as "unbelievable" by Paul Merson because of how needless and ridiculous it was. He'll now be unavailable for the next three games, and if results go badly it could see the side dragged right back into the relegation battle he had helped them move away from.

Wolves are unlikely to immediately become stable next season and should be planning for another battle, and if they must rely on a player who can miss more than a handful of games because he can't control his temper then they may not be so lucky in the future.

£62.5m this summer would go a long way to helping the club rebuild the side and strengthen in a number of areas, which would allow Pereira to build the side in his own image and become less reliant on one man.

It won't be popular by any means, but Wolves must seriously consider selling Cunha this summer if they want to move towards stabilising their future.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 04/03/2025.