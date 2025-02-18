Wolverhampton Wanderers' big pressing issue at this moment in time is staying in the Premier League, with another tough set of fixtures handing them a spate of poor results - but once their relegation bout is over, they could lose key men in the summer transfer window to compile their misery.

Wolves had an incredibly tough start to their campaign, facing six of the top seven from last season's final league table in their opening eight games - and recording just one point against Nottingham Forest, it's seen them languish around the relegation zone all season. A revival across the winter months saw them look to steer clear, but that same run of fixtures has seen them pick up just three points from their last six games under Vitor Pereira - and they now sit just two points clear of survival with 13 games to go.

But even if the season comes to a close, and they do stay up, they could lose their star trio in Matheus Cunha, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Joao Gomes - with their talented cohort potentially being offered to other clubs as they aim to secure regular European football in pastures new.

Matheus Cunha Could Move to Another Premier League Side

The Brazilian's release clause could cause Molineux mayhem

There are no prizes for guessing who has been the most pivotal star in Wolves' season. Of the 35 goals they have scored this season, Cunha has played a part in 16 of those - almost half.

Further to that, he's scored in every single win that Wolves have had in the Premier League this season - and he's incredibly vital to Pereira's squad, and chances of staying in the big time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matheus Cunha has 42 goal contributions in 82 games for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

But that hasn't come without vast interest in his services. Arsenal have been massively touted to make a move, whilst Nottingham Forest were tipped for a shock deal in the January transfer window, and Aston Villa have been the side to be most recently linked with his services.

Of course, Cunha signed a new deal in the latter stages of the winter window which now sees him earn £90,000-per-week until 2029, mere moments after Wolves beat Villa to rapturous applause, but suggestions from GMS sources during the week stated that Arsenal and Villa could look to broker a deal in the summer that was less than Cunha's release clause - around £60million - that was inserted into his recent deal.

If Wolves do sell the 11-time Brazil cap, they'll have to replace him adequately in the summer if they are to have any chances of at least keeping their heads above the water next season, avoiding relegation in the process.

Ait-Nouri Decision May Have to be Made in Summer

The Algerian star is another star who could leave the club

Cunha will take the plaudits, but another of Wolves' most consistent stars has been in superb form in recent months - with Ait-Nouri also being tipped with moves. The Algerian international joined Wolves from Angers in 2020, and endured a decent start to life in the west Midlands - but the last two seasons have seen him massively excel at Molineux.

Able to play down the left flank and even in the centre of the park, Ait-Nouri already has three goals and five assists this season in a side that has looked to play to his strengths - and if Wolves do go down, he would certainly be high up on the list of stars to leave amid interest from elsewhere.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 =1st Goal contributions 8 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 2.4 5th Dribbles Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 6.80 4th

Manchester United were linked with a move for his services at left wing-back, though with Wolves unwilling to sell him in the winter window, they opted for Patrick Dorgu instead - despite GMS sources revealing that Ait-Nouri was a primary target for then-incoming boss Ruben Amorim.

It's not just the Red Devils who have registered their interest; Liverpool, who have seen Andy Robertson somewhat struggle this season, have also been touted for a move by reports throughout the campaign, and by producing such strong numbers at a struggling side, Ait-Nouri is another player who won't be short of suitors should he decide to move on regardless of Wolves' Premier League status.

Wolves do have an option to extend his contract until 2027, where he currently earns a mere £10,000-per-week, meaning that the coming summer could be the only chance they get to receive a huge fee for his services, instead of risking losing him on the cheap.

Gomes Could Complete Hat-Trick of Unwanted Exits

The midfielder has had interest from almost all of England's leading outfits

Another of Wolves' Portuguese-speaking contingent has been heavily linked with a move away from Molineux after some impressive, tenacious performances since his move to England.

Gomes, who joined Wolves from Flamengo back in January two years ago on a deal worth £30,000-per-week, has been a mainstay under Gary O'Neil, Julen Lopetegui and now Pereira in their tenures. With nine appearances for Brazil's national team, nine goal contributions for Wolves in 75 games and the most tackles per game of anyone in the side this season, his energy would improve most top clubs.

Of course, Arsenal have been linked with his signature in the past to add grit and class to their midfield, whilst Liverpool and United are also keeping a close eye on his talents - with the red trio having interest in multiple players from the Molineux club.

It's clear that, due to his Brazil appearances, Wolves would be better off with Gomes amongst the talents of Cunha and Ait-Nouri - but if the biggest clubs in the league can tempt them with moves away, it could spell danger for Pereira in the summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-02-25.

