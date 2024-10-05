Wolves manager Gary O'Neil has fallen under major scrutiny following a poor start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, in which his side failed to register a single win, mustering a single point in the process.

A negative goal difference of 12 has pushed them to rock bottom of the Premier League table, and fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the absence of progress.

A crushing 5-3 defeat at the hands of Brentford continued a streak of five consecutive defeats in all competitions, and now with the international break around the corner, there is a sense that this may be the ideal time to dismiss Gary O'Neil from his role as manager.

Fans Chant Against Gary O'Neil Following Brentford Loss

His time at the Molineux may be coming to an end soon

After his side had conceded a fourth at the Gtech stadium, O'Neil opted to introduce striker Hwang Hee-Chan into the fold to replace defensive-midfielder Andre, and this substitution was met with confusion from the away fans, who began chanting against the manager.

It's evident the former Bournemouth boss is swiftly losing the confidence of his team's fan faithful, and now on a run of six Premier League defeats in seven, it is looking tougher than ever for him to turn the form around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves have conceded the most goals this season out of all teams in the Premier League (21), averaging three per game.

Following the game, an apologetic O'Neil insisted that despite the dismal start to the campaign, he remained eager to turn things around. He said:

"There was no structure. A complete loss of control as to what the team were meant to do and where they were meant to be. The worst performance I’ve seen from the group since I’ve been here. "I accept full responsibility. Players will make mistakes and get things wrong but the responsibility lies with me. Today they weren’t able to carry out what we needed, so there needs to be a rethink around how we go about things." “I’m absolutely devastated with the way the team performed today.”

Wolves Face More Tough Fixtures after the International Break

Manchester City is next on the schedule

Understandably, Wolves have been pitted against some tough opening fixtures, with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool all among their opening seven matchday opponents. However, with Manchester City up next on their Premier League schedule, there is no break for teams in the Premier League in the current environment, and it is vital to make the most of what is available, which Wolves have failed to do.

The Premier League will be halted for an international break following this weekend of fixtures, which leaves ample time for the Wolves top brass to scan the market for a successor and replace O'Neil, should they wish to shift their course of action.

Wolves statistics 2024/25 Premier League Games 7 Wins 0 Draws 1 Losses 6 Goals scored 9 Goals conceded 21

Ultimately, if he were to be afforded some more time, it will undoubtedly be a nervy international break for Gary O'Neil, who must spend his time repairing the leaky defense, ahead of what would otherwise be an onslaught at the hands of Pep Guardiola's City.

All statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 5/10/2024.