Wolverhampton Wanderers, in the wake of Pedro Neto’s exit to Chelsea, are looking at snaring a replacement before the end of the month and transfer insider Graeme Bailey has name-dropped Calvin Stengs and Carlos Forbs as two potential options.

Having lost both Neto and skipper Maximilian Kilman, two key players last campaign under boss Gary O’Neil, this summer, the ex-Bournemouth chief is looking to replace both with new faces before the fast-approaching deadline.

Thus far, Pedro Lima and Rodrigo Gomes have been secured on permanent deals, Tommy Doyle’s move from Manchester City has been made permanent and Wolves have also welcomed Jorgen Strand Larsen’s on a temporary basis.

Wolves Eye Duo of ‘Dutch-Based’ Neto Replacements

Carlos Forbs and Calvin Stengs among the options

But without an out-and-out replacement for Neto through the door, the feeling among the Molineux faithful for this term’s aspirations is dim, especially after losing their 2024/25 Premier League curtain raiser 2-0 against Arsenal.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), journalist Bailey has suggested that Wolves are actively looking for successors to Neto and have enquired about Calvin Stengs, who has been described as a 'superstar', and Carlos Forbs, who play for Feyenoord and Ajax, respectively.

“Wolves are looking at potential wingers following Pedro Neto’s exit. They have asked about Dutch-based duo Calvin Stengs and Carlos Forbs.”

In his full report, Bailey revealed that, although the Black Country-based side have approached the representatives of both players, their respective valuations are too high at the time of writing.

Having shelled out £12 million for Forbs’ signature last summer, Ajax are looking to make a profit on the 20-year-old left-winger, who has been linked with Wolves in recent weeks, after he scored four goals and notched a further five assists in 34 outings last term.

Stengs’ part to play in Feyenoord’s 2022/23 Eredivisie-winning campaign means that his employers are willing to sell the Nieuw-Vennep-born ace, 25, for £6 million, per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, meaning he is the more affordable player out of the two.

Neto vs Forbs vs Stengs - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Neto Forbs Stengs Minutes 1,521 825 2,111 Goals 2 2 6 Assists 9 3 12 Shots per game 1.8 0.9 1.5 Key passes per game 1.9 0.8 2.4 Dribbles per game 1.9 0.9 1.4 Overall rating 6.99 6.48 7.37

Wolves Submit Offer for Arsenal Outcast Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale ‘attracted’ to playing under O'Neil

In terms of bolstering their goalkeeper department, Wolves are interested in Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale and, according to The Athletic transfer insider David Ornstein, O’Neil and Co have submitted an offer, which is initially a loan.

The permanent signing of David Raya paints a grim picture of the 26-year-old’s future after he played just 990 minutes of action during the Spaniard’s loan spell in north London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ramsdale has kept 38 clean sheets - and conceded 212 goals - in his 153-game Premier League career.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Arsenal outcast Aaron Ramsdale is enticed by a move to Molineux on the sole basis of playing under boss O’Neil and, with just two years left on his Emirates Stadium deal, could cut his time short with Mikel Arteta and Co.

Sources are of the understanding that the Gunners, at the start of the summer, agreed to be ‘open-minded’ about how to deal with the shot stopper’s future but are aware that no would-be buyers are able to meet their demands for a permanent sale.

All statistics per WhoScored