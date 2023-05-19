Wolverhampton Wanderers are waiting to discover whether Ruben Neves is considered a priority transfer at Barcelona this summer.

The midfielder is expected to exit in the next transfer window and the club are hopeful of a fee close to £45million if that happens.

But Wolves want the Spanish club to make their offer formally known early in the window so they can outline the demands and also give themselves time to react.

What are the chances of Barcelona signing Ruben Neves?

There is no doubt the interest in Neves is real but amid Barcelona’s financial complications and the attempted move to bring home Lionel Messi, it needs to become clear whether Neves is enough of a priority signing that they pursue it in June.

The future of Neves at Wolves has been unclear over the past year as big clubs - including Manchester United - were linked.

He is now heading towards the final year of his contract and it is because of that Wolves are hopeful of some early clarity over any Barca pursuit.

The idea of Ansu Fati moving to Wolves from Barcelona has also been mooted but at the moment there is skepticism about that being likely.

His potential is high but there would be concerns over his injury record and how driven he would be for such a move, given he has talked about how Barca is his dream club. If Neves is to leave, Wolves prefer a straight cash transfer anyway, so it seems a non-starter.

Is Neves the only player who will leave Wolves?

This is a big summer at Molineux as Julen Lopetegui plots a mini-overhaul of the side.

Along with Neves it is possible that £18m Adama Traore, £30m Raul Jimenez, Diego Costa, £27.5m Goncalo Guedes and £5m Joao Moutinho move on.

It has been a promising beginning for Lopetegui and optimism is high that this seasons disappointments can become a thing of the past.

Wolves were in the relegation battle when he took over but the vibe improved quickly and performances, generally, have too. They are currently 13th in the table heading into the final two matches of the season against Everton and Arsenal.