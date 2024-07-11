Highlights Wolves are considering a move for Murillo, who has attracted interest from top clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal.

The Brazilian's hefty price tag and aspirations of playing in Europe could prevent a move.

Midfielder Joao Gomes is attracting attention from clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for Nottingham Forest’s Murillo this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, as Gary O’Neil and his entourage scour the market for a replacement for ex-club captain Maximilian Kilman, who recently joined West Ham United.

The loss of club captain Kilman, a tried-and-trusted centre-back, will be a sour one to those associated with the Molineux-based outfit, but should they be able to find his successor in the same transfer window, those initial worries may be eased.

Related Exclusive: Wolves 'Eye Summer Move' for £20m Bentley Replacement Wolverhampton Wanderers are considering whether to lodge a bid for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson

O’Neil and Co enjoyed a fruitful Premier League campaign in 2023/24, finishing the season in 14th with 46 points. Albeit not where they want to be, the progress under the former Bournemouth man was positive and next season will give them a chance to continue building.

Wolves Eye Murillo Move Amid Competition

Chelsea also in the race for the Brazilian

After enjoying a breakout season for the Tricky Trees, chalking up 32 appearances in all competitions, Murillo has attracted plenty of potential suitors this summer, with the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano suggesting that Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all interested parties.

Jacobs, while speaking on PlayBack, suggested that he had ‘heard some whispers’ surrounding Murillo’s links to Wolves, though the reputable journalist did suggest that a move would be ‘pretty ambitious’ given the ever-growing interest and what Forest may be willing to sell him for.

In terms of what Wolves may have to cough up for the uncapped Brazilian, who arrived at the City Ground for £15 million, reports have claimed that he could cost upwards of £70 million given that Forest are keen to retain his services beyond the summer months.

Murillo, Kilman, Gomes - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Murillo Kilman Gomes Minutes 2,793 3,420 2,779 Goals/Assists 0/2 2/0 1/3 Pass success rate (%) 77.6 86.3 82.8 Aerials won per game 1.2 2.3 1.6 Tackles per game 1.6 1.2 1.3 Interceptions per game 1.2 1 0.7 Overall rating 6.69 6.71 6.55

Jacobs also suggested that Wolves will face stern competition for the central defender’s signature this summer, given that Premier League outfit Chelsea have also ‘looked at him’ as they look to strengthen Enzo Maresca’s chances of a positive campaign in west London.

What could prevent Murillo - described by Ben Mattinson as 'elite on the ball' - from joining Wolves this summer is the frontman's aspirations of playing at the highest level. The Sao-Paulo born ace only wants to join a side that will be playing European football in the 2024/25 season.

In terms of other options, GIVEMESPORT exclusively revealed in June that Borussia Monchengladbach’s Nico Elvedi was on the club’s shortlist. Wolves scouts were sent over to Germany to watch the 27-year-old in action across 2023/24 and have reignited their interest in the Swiss defender, 12 months after having an agreement in place.

Joao Gomes ‘Admired’ By Tottenham

Midfielder also attracting interest from Manchester United

What Wolves have been so perfect at in recent years is buying players on the cheap and then offloading them for eye-watering figures seasons later - think Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves and, more recently, the aforementioned Kilman.

The next star that could be on their way out of the west Midlands outfit is their young and promising midfielder Joao Gomes who, on the back of a string of magnificent displays, has plenty of clubs circling around his signature - Premier League behemoths Manchester United included.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Of all Wolves' outfield players in 2023/24, Gomes chalked up the fifth-most minutes in the Premier League (2,660).

According to HITC, Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur are among those who are interested in luring the glittering 23-year-old away from O’Neil’s grasp. The report does suggest, however, that his current employers are in no rush to sell the 10-cap Brazil international.

All statistics per WhoScored