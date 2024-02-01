Highlights Despite dwindling options, Wolverhampton Wanderers are still actively searching for a new striker in the final stages of the transfer window.

The club had earmarked Hugo Ekitike as a potential signing, but he has now joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, forcing Wolves to explore other options.

Wolves are working tirelessly behind the scenes to bring in a new frontman, but the available options have significantly decreased as the window nears its close.

Wolverhampton Wanderers’ search for a new striker is still ongoing into the latter stages of the January transfer window and transfer insider Dean Jones has provided an update, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, on their plans, despite the options having ‘dwindled’.

Boss Gary O’Neil has endured a difficult pursuit for a centre forward this window, however, and the latest news involving Hugo Ekitike has just complicated their stance even further.

Wolves scrambling for new striker amid Ekitike news

In terms of goalscoring this season, Wanderers have been heavily reliant on Matheus Cunha and Hwang-hee Chan as their source of goals, with them racking up ten and six goals, respectively, in the top flight, though it’s clear that O’Neil has his mind set on bolstering his ranks further.

The former Bournemouth chief had earmarked French youngster Hugo Ekitike as the potential answer to their positional gulf, but given that he has now sealed a loan move to German outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, the Old Gold are having to scour the market for a last-ditch signing. Yuri Alberto of Corinthians is, however, still on the club’s radar, as reported by The Telegraph. In fact, the report suggested that the 22-year-old Brazil ace became their primary transfer target heading into the final 24 hours of the mid-season market.

The youngster, who has scored 26 goals and notched an additional 11 assists for the Brazilian heavyweights, looked poised to join the Premier League outfit on loan with an £18 million option to buy attached, though a report from The Athletic then came out to inform Wolves fans they had removed themselves from the race.

Dean Jones – Wolves now ‘desperately’ searching for new striker

In the wake of the Ekitike news, Jones has suggested that O’Neil and his team will fail to wilt in their pursuit of a centre forward addition this January. Claiming they are working tirelessly behind the scenes in order to bring a new frontman through the door, the transfer insider did concede that the options heading into the final stages of the window have ‘very much dwindled’. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said:

"There aren't many strikers available to them now. Other options that they've looked at like Ekitike have now gone to other clubs. Wolves are desperately trying to make something happen here and are still working as we get to the evening - I still believe that they will try to get something done but the options have very much dwindled."

O’Neil rejects late Celtic approach for Hugo Bueno

Alongside the side looking around for a new goal-hungry striker, the club themselves have had to snub an offer for defender Hugo Bueno, per Daily Record, with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers pursuing potential left-back options before the window slams shut. Given that Jonny Castro Otto abruptly left earlier in January, Wolves were quick to kick back the Scottish outfit’s offer with an exit for the 21-year-old Spaniard never likely to be given a second thought.

This campaign alone, Bueno has made 14 appearances across all competitions, despite being sidelined for a period between September and November - a period when Rayan Ait-Nouri duly took his spot in O'Neil's starting line up. This is still the case, but despite not being in favour at the moment, Bueno remains a key player in O’Neil’s set-up.