Wolverhampton Wanderers are continuing to push forward with a move for Michail Antonio, even though they're facing tough transfer competition from elsewhere, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Antonio has been linked with a move away from West Ham United this summer, with Wolves now emerging as a genuine option for the striker.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Michail Antonio

It's been a hectic summer at Molineux, with Gary O'Neil being ushered in on the eve of the new campaign to take over from departing manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Spanish coach did a stellar job at keeping Wolves in the division last time around, with what appeared to be an impossible task when he took over last year.

But with Lopetegui gone and O'Neil now in charge, the former Bournemouth manager has a short period of time to mould his Wolves squad into a team capable of challenging for survival.

And according to reports, it's claimed O'Neil views Antonio - who has previously been dubbed 'unstoppable' - as the ideal striker to bolster Wolves' attacking options.

Antonio had been a target for Wolves in the January window, but the West Ham man stuck around in east London, before going on to lift the Europa Conference League with the Hammers.

Fast forward eight months and the Wanderers are once again trying their hand, with Antonio reported to be the most likely departure from the West Ham squad.

That's according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who told GIVEMESPORT that of the current attackers on West Ham's roster, they would consider letting go of Antonio, leading to widespread interest from the Premier League and beyond.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Michail Antonio and Wolverhampton Wanderers?

When asked about the latest in regard to Antonio's future at West Ham and Wolves' reported chase for the striker, Italian journalist Galetti admitted the wheels are in motion.

Also name-dropping another current Wolves transfer target, Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: “In defence, Wolves are always active with the interest in Konstantinos Mavropanos from Stuttgart to strengthen the centre back role.

"Wolves are also looking for an offensive player, either a striker or a winger. Michail Antonio’s contract with West Ham expires next year in 2024 and he is one of the names explored.

"But there is also competition from Saudi for Antonio to complicate things.”

What's next for Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer?

There has been little reason for optimism as far as Wolves fans have been concerned this summer, with their club's transfer business being hampered by multiple factors.

Most notably, their recent struggles with Financial Fair Play, as the West Midlands outfit have had to focus more on selling players than bringing them in.

As such, the only new faces added to the squad this summer have been Matt Doherty and Tom King - both of whom arrived on a free transfer.

However, as alluded to by Galetti, Wolves still remain interested in wrapping up a deal for Mavropanos, despite the defender likely to cost a hefty fee.

It's reported that the forgotten Arsenal man has a release clause in the region of £21 million, meaning Wolves will have to find the cash from somewhere, should they wish to secure his signature.