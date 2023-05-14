Wolverhampton Wanderers have been having conversations with Ansu Fati's agents over a remarkable summer switch, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Fati has endured a troublesome campaign at Barcelona, with a move away from La Liga now being touted.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Ansu Fati

According to reports from Spain, Wolves could be about to land Fati in what would be one of the most remarkable deals of the summer transfer window.

It's claimed that Fati, who shares an agent with current Wolves captain Rúben Neves, could make up part of a sensational swap deal between the two players.

Neves has just one year left on his current deal at Molineux, with the expectation being he will depart the club at the end of the current campaign.

Similarly for Fati, he hasn't enjoyed a successful season for champions-elect Barcelona, with some tipping the young Spaniard with a move away from Barcelona when the campaign concludes.

As a result, the starlet's agent, Jorge Mendes, is reportedly trying to convince Fati to pack up and leave Spain in search of pastures new elsewhere.

One of the mooted destinations for the attacker has been Wolves, where it's claimed Julen Lopetegui would be open to facilitating a move this summer.

What has Dean Jones said about Fati to Wolves?

While it may seem a little far-fetched, transfer insider Jones admitted talks had taken place between the two parties.

On the rumours linking Fati with a Wolves move, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "His agent has been having conversations about this already, there are various things being looked at and lined up. But for Fati to come to Wolves, that would be such a big decision to take from being at Barcelona and having the breakthrough that he had at such a young age.

"I do think somebody like Lopetegui would like the challenge of trying to adapt him to the Premier League. But at the moment, this one seems quite a way off, because I think that there are other avenues still being explored for Fati.”

Are the chances high that Wolves sign Fati this summer?

Unfortunately for Wolves supporters, no. While there is talk of a swap deal between the Premier League side and Barcelona, it's also claimed Neves isn't high up on Xavi's list of summer targets.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano rubbished the rumours linking Fati with Wolves, claiming the deal was unlikely to materialise.

What's more, with a release clause said to be in the region of £870 million, it's unlikely the West Midlands outfit will be able to stump up the cash to sign the attacker in an outright deal themselves.

However, with Lopetegui at the helm, Wolves have an added pull in the transfer market and a shock move for Spanish star Fati shouldn't be ruled out entirely.