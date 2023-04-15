Wolverhampton Wanderers will continue to "keep an eye" on the future of Rúben Neves, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT.

Neves has been linked with a move away from Molineux at the end of the campaign and Sheth believes Wolves might now need to cash in on the midfielder.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Rúben Neves

According to a report by The Sun , the Wolves hierarchy are considering one final contract offer for Neves ahead of the summer transfer window.

It comes after months of speculation surrounding Neves' future, with a number of top clubs across the Premier League said to be eyeing up a move.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked to the midfield maestro, who has already entered the final 18 months of his contract.

Despite previous contract offers having been rejected, Wolves are refusing to give up the fight and remain committed to tying Neves down to a new deal.

It's claimed by the report that Neves is demanding over £100,000 per week to stay at Wolves, a figure almost double the £50,000-per-week contract he's currently signed to.

Should Neves decide to reject Wolves' latest offer, it's likely the West Midlands outfit will be forced to sell the Portuguese midfielder in the summer window, in order to recoup a respectable transfer fee for one of their most valuable assets.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Neves leaving Wolves?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted there are still plenty of questions surrounding the future of Neves at Wolves that need to be answered.

On the 26-year-old, Sheth said: "Ruben Neves is another player that Wolves will be keeping an eye on and Wolves fans will potentially be worried about, simply because 2024 is the end of his contract.

"He's got a little over a year left to go, so if they can't tie him down to a new deal, this summer is going to be the only time really where they're going to be able to get some sort of substantial transfer fee for him.

"So lots of midfielders, lots of clubs, not least Liverpool who will be in the market to bring him in.”

How much would Wolves sell Neves for?

According to Transfermarkt, Neves' current value is hovering around the £35 million mark, which would represent great value for money for any top team in the Premier League.

It would also mean Wolves are able to double the money they spent on Neves when he arrived at the club in July 2017, having splashed £15.8 million on the then 20-year-old (BBC Sport).

However, should Neves snub the latest offer from Wolves, it's likely they'll have no choice but to sell, with the final fee no doubt being impacted by his impending contract expiry date.

Be that for Liverpool, Arsenal or United, there could be a bargain to be found with the purchase of Neves this summer.