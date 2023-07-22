Wolverhampton Wanderers now have the opportunity to sign a goalscorer manager Julen Lopetegui knows extremely well from his time in Spain, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It's been a quiet summer at Molineux so far, but Jones expects Wolves to spark into life and bolster their squad before the season starts next month.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news

One of the quieter Premier League sides so far this summer, much of Wolves' summer transfer business has focused on players leaving the club.

The biggest of which was Ruben Neves' sale to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal, with the midfield maestro turning his back on a career in Europe at just 26 years old.

Leaving for the Middle East in a deal which bagged Wolves an eye-catching £47 million, Lopetegui has so far not been given the chance to reinvest those fortunes.

That's because Wolves are currently tip-toeing around Financial Fair Play regulations, amid reports the club had a deficit of £100 million last season, when comparing their purchases next to their sales.

It's left Wanderers needing to balance the books somewhat, meaning they're yet to properly test the market for new additions, but all of that could be about to change.

As reported by The Guardian, Wolves are eyeing up a move for Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos, as the Argentine looks to engineer a move away from La Liga.

The report claims that a fee of £13 million should be enough to lure the former River Plate youngster away from Sevilla, who themselves are struggling with financial problems.

A favourite of Lopetegui's, Ocampos has featured in over 130 matches coached by the Spanish manager, indicating the two already have a strong working relationship.

What has Dean Jones said about Wolves this summer?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT about Wolves' summer dealings, transfer insider Jones admitted Wanderers were one of the Premier League sides that had been offered Ocampos' services.

On the 29-year-old, Jones said: “Ocampos has been offered around the Premier League, he wants to test himself in England as it's one of the leagues he hasn't been to yet.

"He's played in France, he’s played in Italy, he's played in Spain, but I'm told that he does have a desire to see if he can cut it in the Premier League.

"And as a result of that, Wolves are one of the clubs that have been offered the opportunity to try and sign him. I know that Fulham were also another club earlier in the transfer window, but they didn't take it up.”

What's next for Wolves?

With the 2023/24 season now just weeks away, Wolves appear to be upping the ante in regard to summer additions.

Football Insider are reporting that a deal for Bristol City starlet Alex Scott is edging closer, despite Wolves having seen two approaches already knocked back.

It's claimed by the outlet that their latest bid of £20 million was still someway short of the Robins' valuation, with a third offer of £25 million currently being readied.

Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves are in 'advanced negotiations' to bring right-back Matt Doherty to the club, with the 31-year-old not currently a free agent following a dismal spell with Atletico Madrid.