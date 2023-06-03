Wolverhampton Wanderers are 'very keen' on bringing Viktor Gyokeres to Molineux when the summer transfer window opens, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Gyokeres caught the eye during a stellar season for Coventry City and the striker is being tipped with a Wolves move.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Viktor Gyokeres

Having previously flirted an attraction in the forward, Wolves are expected to resume interest in Gyokeres, with the view to signing him this summer.

That's according to a report by talkSPORT, which claims Gyokeres is top of Julen Lopetegui's list of off-season targets.

Expected to wave goodbye to one-time fans' favourite Raul Jimenez, despite the Mexican still having one year left on his contract, Lopetegui and Co. are considering replacements as a result.

Set for his first pre-season in charge of the west Midlands outfit, the Spaniard has already identified Championship goal-machine Gyokeres as the ideal summer signing.

However, any move will likely leave a dent in the Wanderers' transfer kitty, with the report claiming Coventry could demand a whopping £25 million for his services.

That's despite the Sky Blues having fallen short of their promotion goal, after losing to victorious Luton Town on penalties last weekend.

Regardless, Gyokeres has been sounded out for a reason and talkSPORT's Crook believes interest from Wolves' end is genuine.

What has Crook said about Gyokeres to Wolves?

When asked about Wolves' transfer plans for the summer, talkSPORT reporter Crook told GIVEMESPORT that Gyokeres was high up on their list of targets.

On the promising 24-year-old, Crook said: "They tried to sign him up in January, but he wanted to stay and then see where things were during the summer.

"With Gyokeres, Wolves are definitely very keen on him, but he’s going to cost big money. Now Coventry aren’t going up, they’ll need to raise funds with sales.”

How has Gyokeres been performing this season?

One of the standout men in Coventry's unlikely run to the playoff final, Gyokeres shone for Mark Robins' side throughout a successful 2022/23 campaign.

Finding the net a whopping 22 times across all competitions, the contributions of the 13-cap Swedish international cannot be understated.

Alongside his proficiency in front of goal, Gyokeres also notched up an impressive 12 assists, taking his total tally of G/A contributions for the 2022/23 season to an eye-catching 34.

Clearly a creative threat, who should be able to translate his talents across from the Championship to the Premier League, Wolves could find themselves with a bargain, should they wrap up an affordable deal for Gyokeres this summer.