Wolverhampton Wanderers will keep pushing for Ruben Neves to sign an extension at Molineux, amid increased speculation surrounding his future, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The midfielder has entered the final 18 months of his contract with Wolves, but Sheth expects further talks to take place surrounding a new deal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Ruben Neves

According to a report last month by 90min, Wolves will continue in their attempt to tie Neves down to a new long-term contract.

The Portuguese midfielder's deal at Molineux is set to expire at the end of next season, with some suggestions Wolves might look to cash-in on Neves this summer instead.

As such, Neves' future remains up in the air, not least because Wolves remain fixed in a tense relegation battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

What's more, Sheth previously told GIVEMESPORT that Wolves' financial situation means they may be forced to sell Neves, who is valued at £35 million by Transfermarkt, even if they retain their status as a top-flight club.

Having played a key part in Wolves' establishment as a fixture in the Premier League since earning promotion in 2018, Neves will be keen to help guide the West Midlands outfit to safety this season, before deciding on his future in the summer.

What has Dharmesh Sheth now said about Neves?

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT Sky Sport's Sheth indicated Wolves will be trying to do all they can between now and the end of the campaign to get Neves to re-sign with the club.

On the midfield maestro's future, Sheth said: "A move for Neves has always been talked about.

"He’s been around for a while as well and it’s hard to believe that he’s only 26 years old, just about approaching his peak.

"Neves is the captain, so unsurprisingly Wolves do not want to let him go. They would love to tie him down to a new contract, but I think he'll be assessing his options in the summer.”

What does Neves offer the Wolves midfield?

A number of suitors have already earmarked Neves as a potential summer signing, with 90min reporting Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United as just three of the sides said to be interested in his signature.

Transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT in February that Liverpool would likely be in the mix for Neves, should he become available.

Much has been made of Liverpool's need to strengthen in midfield, with recent reports suggesting primary target Jude Bellingham is expected to sign elsewhere.

Boasting over 160 Premier League appearances to his name, Neves is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors, with Wolves, despite the little time remaining on his contract, in a strong negotiating position when it comes to a sale.