Highlights Nuno Espirito Santo led Wolverhampton Wanderers to success, winning the Championship and guiding them back to the Premier League after a six-year absence.

The recruitment team made impressive signings, creating a talented squad that was ready to compete in the top division.

Some players, like Ryan Bennett and Barry Douglas, struggled to maintain their place in the squad and now play in lower divisions or abroad. Meanwhile, stars like Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota have secured big-money moves.

Nuno Espirito Santo enjoyed a brilliant spell as the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers between the years 2017 and 2021. The Portuguese boss took over a team in the Championship - a competition he won during his first campaign - before guiding them into the Premier League for the first time since 2012.

That six-year absence from the top flight even saw Wolves drop into League One for a season. Under the guidance of new ownership, and Santo, the club began their upward trajectory in 2017 with Wolves still being an established Premier League side in the 2023/24 season.

Not only was the managerial appointment an inspired decision, but the recruitment team did some impressive work in regard to incoming playing staff. The players brought in made it almost unfair for such a talented squad to be competing in any division other than the best in the country. We take a look at the first 10 players signed by Santo, and where they are now.

1 Ryan Bennett

Bennett was the first man to join the new boss at Molineux Stadium, joining on a free transfer from Norwich after a five-year stay with the Canaries. A reliable centre-back, he was an important part of the league winning side during Santo's first campaign, although game time became hard to come by with the club's rise into the Premier League the following season.

After three years, Bennett was allowed to leave for Swansea - dropping to the Championship once more - but this turned out to be a similar tale to his time with Wolves. Initially enjoying a spell in the starting line-up with the Swans, over time the minutes began to dwindle. The 33-year-old is now plying his trade for Cambridge United in EFL League One.

2 Roderick Miranda

Santo called upon a player he had previously worked alongside in the form of Portuguese centre-back Miranda. The pair crossed paths initially at Rio Ave in their homeland, and a nominal fee was enough for a reunion at Molineux in 2017. Being brought in to start games, Miranda did just that for the first third of the Championship season before falling down the pecking order.

Loan spells at Olympiakos and Famalicao effectively were the beginning of the end for the defender in England, as a permanent move to Gazientep in Turkey was sealed in 2021. Following the conclusion of his short-term deal with the Süper Lig team, Miranda joined Melbourne Victory which is where he still plays his football.

3 Barry Douglas

The Scottish left-back was actually playing in Turkey with Konyaspor before being snapped up by Wolves in the summer of 2017. A strong season - which saw Douglas contribute five goals and 14 assists - with the Championship outfit was bizarrely not rewarded with a shot at the Premier League, but instead he was shipped out to Leeds United.

It was a decision widely debated within the fan base of the club at the time, but an injury hit time at Elland Road perhaps indicates that it was the right call. Now playing abroad once more - this time with Lech Poznan in Poland - Douglas looks very unlikely to ever get a taste of top flight football in England.

4 Phil Ofosu-Ayeh

Another free transfer brought in upon the opening of the transfer window, Ofosu-Ayeh will be perhaps the least known name on this list as the full-back never made a competitive appearance for the first-team squad. Instead, the entirety of his time with the club was spent either as part of the Under-23 set-up or out on loan.

Halmstad swooped in to take the German off the hands of the Premier League side in 2021 on a permanent deal, with the right-back still plying his trade in the Swedish division, and getting first-team minutes at the age of 32.

5 Ruben Neves

Undoubtedly the biggest signing of Santo's reign at Molineux was the move that saw the club bring in the youngest ever Porto captain for a fee of less than £20 million. Granted, there weren't many teams in the second tier of English football throwing around such sums of money on a regular basis, but it's hard to argue that Wolves didn't get excellent value for money on this one.

Going on to lead the club as captain, Neves endeared himself to the supporters of the club during his six years in England. The technical ability he displayed was like nothing the fans had experienced in the modern era, and it was a devastating blow to see Neves move on to a new journey with Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

6 Willy Boly

One of the few players on this list to still be playing in the Premier League is the French-born defender. Boly is currently with Nottingham Forest, and playing well for Steve Cooper's side at the heart of the back five. He is now into his second season at the City Ground after leaving Wolves in 2022.

Initially joining on loan, Boly helped guide the club back into the top flight before putting pen to paper on a permanent deal. For the first couple of seasons back in the big time, Santo stuck with the centre-back, although he eventually did lose his place in the side - partly due to injury problems- and requested the move to Nottingham Forest.

7 John Ruddy

Ruddy brought to an end his seven-year Norwich career as he joined Bennett in swapping Carrow Road for Molineux in the summer of 2017. The shot-stopper was brought in to be the first choice man between the sticks, and this is exactly how things unfolded initially.

Having a strong season in the Championship was not enough for Ruddy to keep hold of his starting spot however, as veteran Portuguese goalkeeper, Rui Patricio, was brought in for the start of the 2018/19 campaign as the Englishman was forced to settle for a place on the bench. He remained the back-up keeper at Wolves until 2022, when he joined Birmingham City in search of gametime.

8 Will Norris

Brought in at the same time as Ruddy, it was evident that Norris was set to be the understudy to the former Norwich man. This proved to be the case when the youngster was limited to a single league appearance in the Championship, before only being brought on as an injury time substitue in a single Premier League game.

Norris is the first choice shot-stopper at Portsmouth currently, after joining from Burnley in the summer window. This comes following a loan spell with Peterborough United earlier in the year.

9 Ruben Vinagre

Yet another loan signing in 2017, that was then made permanent the following year, Vinagre goes down as one of the not so successful signings made by Santo at the club. The wing-back was never viewed as a regular option in the back line as seen by the willingness to loan him out to three different clubs between 2020 and 2022.

A move to Sporting Lisbon in 2022 has been less than fruitful to this point, with the 24-year-old now playing in the Championship with Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 season.

10 Diogo Jota

Alongside Neves, the Portuguese forward is the biggest name to have joined Wolves in 2017, initially on loan from Atletico Madrid. After scoring 17 league goals and grabbing five assists, Jota was snapped up permanently by Santo's team. He netted 16 goals across his two Premier League campaigns for Wolves - as well as nine in a Europa League run - before sealing a huge move to Liverpool.

Jota is currently battling for a starting spot in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool attack with competition from the likes of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Luis Diaz. He has adapted his game to become more of a poacher than a winger, as he was in his Wolves days.

Diogo Jota Career Statistics

Club Games Goals Assists Wolves 131 44 19 Liverpool 121 44 17 Pacos de Ferreira 47 18 14 Porto 38 9 7

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.