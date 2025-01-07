Wolverhampton Wanderers have been offered the chance to sign Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron in the January transfer window, according to CaughtOffside.

The Paraguayan winger is available for a St James' Park departure this month after struggling for regular Premier League minutes under Eddie Howe and it is understood that Newcastle would accept a £16.5m–£20.7m bid for his exit.

Almiron has reportedly been offered to several top-flight clubs, but there is also interest from abroad, with the likes of Olympiacos, Charlotte FC and clubs in Brazil now being linked.

The 'magnificent' 30-year-old has only made seven Premier League appearances for Newcastle this season and has started just once, in their 2-1 loss to Chelsea in October.

The South American, who earns £100,000 per week, was heavily linked with a St James' Park exit in the summer and received concrete interest from Charlotte FC, who have kept track of Almiron ever since.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Almiron has made 219 appearances for Newcastle since joining from Atlanta United in 2019, scoring 30 goals and registering 12 assists.

Wolves are now nearing the completion of their first signing of the January transfer window, with Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou set to join imminently in a €20m (£16.6m) move.

The Molineux outfit appear to be gearing up for a busy month to boost their Premier League survival hopes and are reportedly eyeing multiple defensive signings.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, they are considering a move for Auxerre defender Clement Akpa, having been impressed with the versatile centre-back’s performances in France.

Wolves went unbeaten in their first three games under new boss Vitor Pereira but suffered a heavy 3-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday.

The West Midlands club will next face Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday before returning to league action against Newcastle next Wednesday.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-01-25.