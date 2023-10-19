Highlights Despite losing key players and facing financial restrictions, Wolves are performing better than expected under new manager Gary O'Neil, currently sitting in 14th place in the league table.

One forward, who hasn't met expectations since joining the club, deserves more playing time considering his success during loan spells and Wolves' struggle to score goals.

After being sidelined by O'Neil despite a strong performance in the season opener, a ceertain winger may need to consider a shift to an attacking midfield role to find a place in the team.

Gary O'Neil has endured a mixed start as manager of Wolves after taking over the role from Julen Lopetegui only days before the Premier League season kicked-off. With all factors taken into account, it has been a better start to the campaign than many expected as the club find themselves in 14th in the league table despite losing several key players in the summer.

Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore all left the club after being some of the most vital players in the squad over recent years, with very little money being available to replace these players due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

O'Neil also wasn't in place for the majority of the transfer window which means it was very difficult for the manager to bring in players that fit the vision he was hoping to implement on the team. Beating Manchester City inside the opening eight games of the league season was a massive shock, but goes to show the work the new boss has put in is going a long way.

The line-up used by the English manager hasn't changed too much throughout the start of the campaign, and we have decided to give a shout-out to some of the players that deserve more of a chance from the start of games rather than substitute cameos.

Fabio Silva

Granted, Silva hasn't reached the level expected of him when he joined the club from Porto in 2020 for £35 million. The forward has only found the back of the net on five occasions from more than 70 appearances and chipped in with six assists in those games also.

Signing for the club at 18-year-old and being expected to perform in the top division in English football likely worked against the Portuguese striker with very little first-team experience under his belt at that point. Speaking to Voetbal International, the 21-year-old even admitted the time might have not been right to move as he said: "I had no control over that. It was the decision of the club and given the transfer fee I understand. Maybe I would have liked to stay for another year or two, but I try not to think about that anymore."

His lack of minutes in recent weeks in particular for Wolves is slightly baffling when taking into account the success he endured in two separate loan spells during the 2022/23 season. Silva began the season at Anderlecht before joining PSV Eindhoven in January, and he managed to score 16 goals across the season.

This shows there is a player in there capable of scoring goals and while Matheus Cunha has performed well up-front for Wolves, the Brazilian has been wasteful in front of goal on a number of occasions. It could perhaps be an idea to play both men in certain games with Cunha playing in behind Silva to provide more firepower to a team that often struggles to score goals. Having been brought in for £35m according to Sky Sports, it's time for the striker to finally deliver his worth.

Fabio Silva Career Goals (via Transfermarkt)

Club Games Goals Assists Wolves 71 5 6 Anderlecht 32 11 4 FC Porto 21 3 2 PSV Eindhoven 19 5 2

Pablo Sarabia

Sarabia is a man that finds himself very much on the fringes of the Wolves squad under O'Neil, with only two Premier League starts to his name so far this campaign. The former Paris Saint-Germain winger has also been unable to even get off the bench in four of the opening eight league games which might go to show O'Neil isn't a fan of the Spaniard. This isn't a man that is coming towards the end of his career however, as the 31-year-old still regularly finds himself in the Spain national squad.

It is slightly hard to understand why Sarabia is struggling to get a look in after starting the opening game of the season against Manchester United and being part of an impressive Wolves performance at Old Trafford that could have ended in a very different result than a 1-0 loss. He did then come off the bench to assist a consolation goal in a 4-1 loss against Brighton the following week.

The bulk of his football this season has come in the EFL Cup as his first full 90 minutes of the season came in a 5-0 win over Blackpool in the second round of the competition before playing an hour of the 3-2 loss against Ipswich in the following round.

While O'Neil looks to have found a successful formula with his front three of Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Cunha as the trio all started the brilliant 2-1 success over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as well as other games around that fixture. Sarabia has a big task on his hand to try and fight the right-wing spot out of the hands of Neto - who has been Wolves' top performer of the campaign - meaning he may be better looking to drop into an attacking midfield role to find a way in. The man signed for just £4.5m according to The Athletic, could prove to be a game-changer.

READ MORE: Wolves: Pedro Neto future update now emerges at Molineux

Boubacar Traore

The Mali Under-21 international is in almost the complete opposite position to Sarabia as Traore was an unused substitute in the opening three league games of the season before starting to pick up more minutes as the season went on. The midfielder has become a man trusted with coming on in the second half to keep things solid and has done a decent job thus far.

While there are two players clearly ahead of him in the pecking order in the form of Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes, it is unlikely there would be a huge drop-off should Traore step into the fold. O'Neil will likely need to rotate his players at some point in the season as games start to come thick and fast, and the 22-year-old should be at the forefront of his mind in this regard.

Traore signed for the club on loan from French side - Metz - in 2022 before making that move permanent the following year, going to show the club have plans for him in the future even if he hasn't been starting many games at all this season. It may be a case of biding his time and continuing to be the man to shore things up late in games for the near future, but the defensive midfielder will hope to get a chance and is deserving of one. Signed on a permanent deal for £9.5m according to The Express and Star, it's time for Traore to be given a run.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.