Gary O'Neil has endured a mixed start to life at Molineux as the Wolves boss has seen his side beat Manchester City and go to Old Trafford and give Erik ten Hag's Red Devils a bloody nose. While they were on the wrong side of the result in that game against Manchester United in a 1-0 loss, O'Neil's team put on a brilliant show in all aspects of the game until it came to putting the ball in the back of the net.

The results haven't always been there so far as the team still grows together, and various things begin to click on the pitch, but the campaign has got off to a better start than many had expected with Julen Lopetegui's untimely departure from the club only days before the 2023/24 season kicked-off.

Some vital players also headed for the Molineux exit door over the course of the summer amid the managerial controversy, with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez all calling time on their careers with the club. Neves was a vital part of the rise back to into the Premier League back in 2018 while the other three names mentioned have been key to remaining in the division and even going on a run to the Europa League quarter-finals in 2019/20.

Financial fair play restrictions have meant Wolves have found themselves in a difficult situation in recent months with not only a limitation placed on viable incoming options, but also an importance has also been put on offloading valuable assets to raise profits. We have decided to take a look at three players that could be next to head for exit in the near future.

Player Club Joined Transfer Fee Matheus Nunes Manchester City £54 million Ruben Neves Al Hilal £48 million Nathan Collins Brentford £23 million Conor Coady Leicester City £7.5 million Raul Jimenez Fulham £5.5 million Ryan GIles Luton Town £5 million Hayao Kawabe Standard Liege £1.3 million Matija Sarkic Millwall £1.2 million Adama Traore Fulham Free Transfer Diego Costa Botafogo Free Transfer Joao Moutinho SC Braga Free Transfer

3 Rayan Ait-Nouri

The left-back position has been up for grabs in years gone by with plenty of rotation between players such as Toti Gomes, Jonny Otto and Ait-Nouri all in contention. The 2023/24 season so far has seen the latter nail down a regular spot in the team for the first time in his time with the club as his new manager looks to have plenty of faith in him.

The left-back has put in some impressive performances that have seen the likes of Phil Foden and Anthony kept quiet in the Manchester City and Manchester United games respectively. Ait-Nouri is fast and strong which always makes life for an opposition winger difficult and add the fact that he never stops running, it's a long day to face a player of his kind.

Always composed on the ball and capable of getting forward to support his teammates on the attack, the Algeria international is a player that could make the step up to either a team higher in the Premier League or could even be a target for European clubs in various leagues. Being only 22-years-old, there is absolutely no harm in staying put for the rest of the 2023/24 season and maybe even a further 12 months but with a lack of quality left-backs on display in the English top flight, clubs will begin to take notice. Signed for £9.5m according to The Express and Star, the full-back could be set for a big move later down the line.

2 Joao Gomes

One of the reasons fans should not be taken by surprise should Gomes seek a new challenge in the coming year or two is that the man himself admitted to ESPN that he hopes to play at the top level by saying: “Playing in the Champions League is my biggest dream in football.” With the way he has played since joining the club in January 2023, it wouldn't come as a shock to see some teams in European competition begin to circle.

Liverpool were one of the sides linked with a move for the Brazilian midfielder before he made the switch to Wolves, and Gomes even gave his thoughts on a potential move to Anfield: “Liverpool are a team I’d play for. I have the greatest desire to play.” With Jurgen Klopp's side still looking for further midfield additions to add on their summer business, it could be one to keep an eye on for coming transfer windows.

The 22-year-old has formed a strong partnership in the middle of the park with Mario Lemina, in one of the most hard-working and industrious engine room's in the entire division. This is evidenced by the fact that even a dominant Manchester City midfield visited Molineux and got given the run around at various points in the game. Gomes is not only a work-horse in the midfield, but he's also more than capable on the ball with a composed nature to his game. Signed for £15m earlier this year according to The Athletic, a move to a side competing in Europe is likely to only be a year or two away.

1 Pedro Neto

Neto has been the star of the show so far this season for O'Neil's side with the Portuguese winger assisting five goals and scoring one of his own in the opening eight league games. He has reinvented himself slightly as a right-winger despite playing the majority of his career from the left-hand side of the pitch and the change of position has sparked new life in the young man.

The Portugal international was unfortunate to suffer two horrible knee injuries in a two-year spell that had many worried about whether he would return with the same explosiveness to his performances. His incredible solo goal against Luton Town in the opening weeks of the season proved that Neto hasn't lost a yard of pace at all as he raced onto an ambitious through ball to then cut inside and rifle the ball into the roof of the net in clinical fashion.

His manager was quick to praise Neto following that game, while also challenging him to become a more regular goalscorer as he said, per the Daily Mail: "Can he add more goals? Probably, especially when he plays on the right and can come inside on his left foot. He has been absolutely incredible during my time here." The 23-year-old is fast becoming the biggest emerging talent in the division and if his current form continues, it won't be long until the very top clubs in England and Europe start to have serious conversations about making a move to bring him in. Valued at £50m by the club according to The Birmingham Mail, Neto could be the biggest exit at Wolves in the near future.

