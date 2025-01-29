Wolverhampton Wanderers have already strengthened with one defensive signing this window, and could look to get another done in the form of Kevin Danso - but their spending spree may not stop there, with reports suggesting that a move for Dynamo Kyiv star Volodymyr Brazkho is in the offing, with the Molineux outfit opening talks for his signature.

The Black Country side have already brought in Emmanuel Agbadou from Reims this window, and he has impressed in the Premier League so far. In a bid to fix their defensive woes, though, Danso has also been targeted from Ligue 1 side RC Lens, with boss Vitor Pereira keen to fix his defensive woes. However, their additions may not be done there - with a move for Brazkho in the pipeline.

The report by TBR Football's Graeme Bailey suggests that Wolves could continue their spending streak in the January transfer window, having opened talks for Brazhko. Pereira wants to have more options in the middle of the park, and with former club captain Mario Lemina set to depart before the transfer deadline on Monday, a move for the Ukrainian star could be in the pipeline.

Brazkho, who turned just 23 years of age on Thursday, came through the ranks for Dynamo's youth side and made his Premier Liga bow on loan at Zorya Luhansk back in the 2022/23 season - before making the step-up to Dynamo's first-team.

From there, he's scored nine goals and registered five assists from central midfield in just 39 games for the capital outfit, being rewarded with a call-up to Ukraine's national team in the process, making his debut in March and having eight caps to his name.

A talented player in front of goal, the defensive midfielder would be an ideal replacement for Lemina, who hasn't started for Wolves since a 2-1 home loss that saw former boss Gary O'Neil sacked.

A fleeting substitute appearance against Nottingham Forest earlier in the month saw him feature once under Pereira, though it looks as though his Wolves spell is at an end - and that may see Brazkho come in as his long-term replacement.