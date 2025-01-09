Wolverhampton Wanderers have opened preliminary talks to sign Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho in the January transfer window, Football Insider has claimed.

Wolves have reportedly held initial discussions regarding the Nigerian forward’s arrival on loan this month but may face competition from fellow Premier League clubs.

Iheanacho, who previously played for Manchester City and Leicester, is also said to be a target for Ipswich Town and other English clubs, with Sevilla now open to his departure on loan in January.

The 28-year-old joined the Spanish club from Leicester on a free transfer in the summer but could already be set for a return to the Premier League, with European clubs also monitoring his situation.

Wolves Targeting Kelechi Iheanacho

Ipswich Town among those interested

According to Football Insider, Sevilla have given Iheanacho the green light to leave on loan this month, despite signing the 28-year-old to a two-year deal in July.

Iheanacho has struggled to impress in La Liga this season, failing to score in his first nine appearances, five of which were starts.

The 28-year-old 'deadly finisher' would bring significant Premier League experience to Molineux, having made 196 top-flight appearances for Man City and Leicester.

Iheanacho had his best Premier League season in 2020/21, when he scored 12 goals and provided two assists, helping Leicester secure a fifth-place finish.

Wolves are expected to target further signings in January after welcoming Reims defender Emmanuel Agbadou on a long-term deal, and are also believed to be eyeing another centre-back to boost Vitor Pereira’s backline.

According to journalist David Ornstein, Wolves’ chiefs admire Lens defender Kevin Danso, who has previous Premier League experience with Southampton.

Wolves remain 16th in the Premier League following their heavy 3-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest, and will next face Bristol City in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

Kelechi Iheanacho's Sevilla Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 9 Starts 5 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes played 401

