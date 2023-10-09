Highlights Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has attracted interest from Premier League sides, including Arsenal, but Wolves are keen to retain him.

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto has attracted ample interest from a series of Premier League sides - mainly Arsenal - in recent times, though transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT a key reason why the north Londoners’ approach may hit a stumbling block.

The Portugal international’s blistering form since the new campaign got underway has certainly not gone unnoticed and the Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may attempt to swoop in for him in January.

Wolves news – Pedro Neto

Arteta and his entourage, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside Daily Briefing, are among the suitors in the race for Neto’s signature, though nothing – at the time of writing – is advanced.

Wolves’ attempt to not part ways with Neto, who they value at £50m, will be challenged as reports have suggested that the 23-year-old would be keen in leaving Molineux in favour of a club challenging for honours.

After two turgid seasons dampened by a series of injury woes, Neto has burst into life during the 2023/24 campaign, having registered the solitary goal and five assists. For reference, Neto has provided 56% of his side’s domestic assists this season (5/9).

With Mohamed Salah likely to up and leave Anfield in the coming windows, Liverpool have also added Neto to their shopping list, per Football Transfers.

On the back of his scintillating start to 2023/24 proceedings, it’s clear that the former Lazio man will not be short of would-be buyers should he opt for a new challenge in either January or when the summer transfer window reopens for business.

How Pedro Neto ranks vs Wolves teammates in the Premier League this season Average match rating 1st Assists 1st Key passes per game 1st Shots per game =1st Goals =2nd All statistics according to WhoScored and correct up to and including October 9, 2023

However, respected journalist Ben Jacobs has given the Molineux faithful a big boost in their hopes of retaining Neto by suggesting to GIVEMESPORT that he will not force a January move out of the club. Much to the delight of the Molineux loyal, the Portuguese winger still has just shy of four years to run on his contract, which leaves Gary O'Neil and Co. in a favourable position at the negotiation table.

‘Back to his old self’ – Dean Jones sings the praises of £50m star

Jones suggested that Wolves will be keen to retain the services of Neto, who pockets £50,000-per-week, past the winter transfer window, despite Arsenal severely needing depth on the right flank. The reputable reporter insisted the wide man has been a shining light in their season thus far, though he would also complement Arteta’s blueprint expertly. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“I don't think Wolves have got any intention of letting Pedro Neto out in January. I think the rumour makes sense in terms of the timing of it. He’s playing extraordinarily well, and he's back to his old self. And Arsenal, it's a position that they might look for backup in January, but Wolves value him extremely highly. I don't think there's a lot in the interest as it stands right now, I’m not saying that it isn't one that they might look into further down the line and I think he would probably fit into actually Arsenal’s philosophy reasonably well. But yeah, I don't think that Wolves will sell him because he's one of the few bright sparks that they've got and, for this season at least, they need to cling on to him.”

Can 27-year-old star be Gary O’Neil’s saviour this season?

Since 2023/24 kicked off, the Molineux-based outfit have only managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in the Premier League. The Old Gold thrashed Blackpool 5-0 in the Carabao Cup second round but were then duly kicked out of the competition by a high-flying Ipswich Town side, further highlighting their struggles in front of goal.

As such, transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that O’Neil still has an ever-growing issue to iron out at the club – that being their goalscoring woes.

South Korean forward Hwang hee-Chan has been the club’s primary goal provider in 2023/24, having scored five in eight appearances across all competitions, but star trio Matheus Cunha, Sasa Kalajdzic and Neto himself all on the one goal behind him – which will send alarm bells ringing to O’Neil and his staff.

The former Bournemouth chief has had to work with a squad who lost a flurry of important assets over the summer period, including Ruben Neves, Matheus Nunes and Nathan Collins.

Wolves - selected summer sales Fee Matheus Nunes - Manchester City £53m Ryan Giles - Luton Undisclosed Luke Cundle - Plymouth Loan Conor Coady - Leicester £7.5m Nathan Collins - Brentford £23m Raul Jimenez - Fulham £5.5m Ruben Neves - Al Hilal £47m Hayao Kawabe - Standard Liege Undisclosed Dion Sanderson - Birmingham Undisclosed Diego Costa - Botafogo Free Joao Moutinho - Braga Free Ki-Jana Hoever - Stoke Loan Chiquinho - Stoke Loan Dexter Lembikisa - Rotherham Loan Matija Sarkic - Millwall Undisclosed Adama Traore - Fulham Free All fees according to Sky Sports

The loss of Raul Jimenez, who joined Premier League rivals Fulham for a mere £5m, per BBC Sport, has been one of the more onerous tasks to resolve, however, with Hwang currently carrying the goalscoring burden alone.

Should Wolves look to not succumb to the drop and evade relegation – once again – then signing a fresh centre-forward in January would boost their chances tenfold.

