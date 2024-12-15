Wolverhampton Wanderers are in the market for a new manager after they sacked Gary O'Neil on Sunday, following a last-gasp loss at home to fellow strugglers Ipswich Town, and Al-Shabab boss Vitor Pereira is now the favourite to take over. The Wanderers decided to make an approach over the weekend after also looking at Carlos Corberan.

Wolves have told Al-Shabab they are prepared to pay his release clause, which is in the region of €1m. Personal terms are yet to be formally agreed, but they are not seen as an issue.

Pereira: 'My Future Will Be in Premier League'

Wolves are looking for a new manager and Pereira senses a move

Pereira exclusively told GIVEMESPORT back in September that he sees himself moving to a 'top league' soon - which he admits he almost did in the past, having been close to becoming Everton boss - and that has opened the door for Wolves. The Saudi Pro League gaffer said:

"I was very, very close to signing for Everton. I was ready to start working there. I travelled over and stayed for one week. I had four meetings with the club, but in the end it was not to be. "My career so far has been a big journey, and I am in love with beautiful football. I really believe my next move will be to a top league in the world: the Premier League, La Liga, or Serie A – one of these places. This is my target for the future and I think it's just a question of time. "I was so close to being a Premier League manager on three different occasions. Small things stopped it from happening each time, but in the future I believe I will be there."

It's understood that talks between Pereira and Wolves are now advanced and could conclude quickly. There's a strong chance that the Portuguese coach could become the new Wolves boss, with Pereira keen on the move to Molineux.

Wolves Need Pereira To Hit Ground Running

Their season is almost at boiling point and a turnaround is needed

Wolves have been linked with Pereira in the past, and so there could be a path to Molineux formed. The club's links with Portuguese managers and players - notably the likes of Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota and Joao Moutinho in their playing ranks, and Nuno Espírito Santo having an extraordinary few seasons in the dugout - have been hugely beneficial in the past.

Wolves' Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 =18th Goals conceded 40 20th Goals scored 24 =8th Shots For Per Game 11 =16th Shots Against Per Game 14.6 15th xG 19.26 16th

Whilst Pereira has never managed in England - and indeed, it has been three years since he last managed in Europe having had a 25-game stint at Fenerbahce - and he's now the clear favorite to take over from O'Neil at Molineux.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vitor Pereira has won 346 of the 642 games he has managed in his career.

With another six-pointer coming up away at Leicester City next Sunday, it's another vital game where, if results go against them, Wolves will be six points adrift of safety with a brutish run to come over January and February. They will take on Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United away from home, alongside welcoming Champions League-chasing Arsenal, Aston Villa to the Black Country.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-12-24.