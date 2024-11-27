Wolverhampton Wanderers are closely monitoring Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun and are planning to make an offer for the Turkish international next summer, according to Takvim.

The 24-year-old has reportedly caught Wolves’ attention after impressing for the Turkish giants this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Akgun has been a regular for the Galatasaray this term, starting in nine of their 12 league matches, as well as making four starts in the Europa League.

The 14-cap Turkey international returned to the club after a season-long loan at Leicester City, where he made 23 appearances in the Championship and helped Enzo Maresca’s side clinch promotion to the Premier League, contributing to four goals.

According to Takvim, Akgun has emerged as a potential target for Wolves, who are eyeing a deal for him after the season if he continues to impress throughout the campaign.

While there is no mention of Galatasaray’s asking price, Akgun’s contract situation could force the Super Lig giants into making a transfer decision in 2025.

The 'extremely dangerous' 24-year-old will have just 12 months remaining on his contract at the end of the season, potentially allowing interested clubs to secure him for a reduced fee.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Akgun is Galatasaray’s top scorer in the Europa League this season, netting four goals in his first four appearances.

A versatile attacker, Akgun can operate in several roles across the frontline, although he has primarily featured on the left wing for Galatasaray this term.

It remains to be seen whether Wolves will step up their interest in the 24-year-old next year, having already signed exciting wingers Rodrigo Gomes and Carlos Forbs in the summer transfer window.

Gary O’Neil’s side have climbed out of the bottom three following the weekend’s action, securing an emphatic 4-1 victory at Fulham to move into 17th.

Wolves will next host Bournemouth on Saturday before travelling to fellow strugglers Everton next week.

Yunus Akgun's Galatasaray Stats (2024/25 Super Lig) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 1.7 Goal-creating actions 2 Minutes played 734

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-11-24.