Wolves were beaten once again on Saturday afternoon, as Ipswich snatched all three points in the final minute of the game. A Matt Doherty own goal had given the away side the lead, before Matheus Cunha leveled the scores.

However, in the last minute of the game, Jack Taylor headed home to give the Tractor Boys all three points. And After the match, multiple Wolves players had to be held back by their staff in unsavoury scenes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha Both Furious

The Wolves duo had to be held back by staff

After defeat at West Ham on Monday night, Mario Lemina was seen fighting with Jarrod Bowen, before squaring up to a member of the Wolves coaching staff, Shaun Derry. In an event which saw Lemina stripped of the captaincy at Molineux, it would be expected that the Wolves players would avoid any further conflict.

But following the defeat to Ipswich, both Rayan Ait-Nouri and Matheus Cunha were visibly furious, and had to be held back by staff and players alike. Craig Dawson had to man handle Ait-Nouri specifically, pushing him down the tunnel as he aimed to argue and fight with someone. After the scuffle, Ait-Nouri was issued a second yellow card, after picking one up in the first half.

It appears a lot is not right at Molineux, with Gary O'Neil's future at the club looking in doubt. With just two wins all season, and the club sitting 19th in the Premier League, fans and players are all appearing to be very frustrated. The on-pitch outbursts and fighting is not something O'Neil will be enjoying seeing.

Wolves head to Leicester in their next game, as their need for victories increases. They will be without Ait-Nouri due to suspension, but O'Neil may have left him out anyway following his public outburst. With Lemina, Ait-Nouri and Cunha all having to be held back by staff in recent weeks, Wolves seem to be in serious trouble internally.