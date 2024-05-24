Highlights Key players like Sa, Semedo, and Cunha could depart Wolves to fund incoming transfers under new management.

After comfortably sealing their seventh consecutive Premier League season, Wolverhampton Wanderers look up aspirationally at the European spots. They've been there before, yet with a reshuffle due under Gary O'Neil, there are a number of players that may exit this summer to fund next season's assault on the top half.

With the rumour mill already doing its thing, it appears as though a number of players could leave this summer as the Old Gold look to amend wavering contracts, deal with touted moves, and reinvest on behalf of their young manager; with the ultimate goal being to beat this season's 13th-placed finish.

Within this article, the potential leavers will be split into the categories of 'chance of leaving', 'likely to leave', and 'almost certain to leave'. Sources include The Athletic's West Midlands correspondent Steve Madeley, as well as the latest from the national press.

Players that could leave Wolves Category Players Chance of leaving Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha, Dexter Lembikisa, Ki-Jana Hoever Likely to leave Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto Almost certain to leave Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes

Chance of Leaving

Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha, Dexter Lembikisa, Ki-Jana Hoever

As Madeley reported, O’Neil recently had talks with executive chairman Jeff Shi to discuss the club’s plan for the summer transfer window. Claiming there was no pressure to sell key players, the head coach still outlined that some sales are due to take place to fund incoming transfers.

Beginning from the back, there is a chance that starting keeper Jose Sa may leave. The 31-year-old has historical interest from a number of clubs in Saudi Arabia, as reports from last November claimed that he could've been snatched away for £40 million. The signing of a four-year deal in September 2023, however, denotes a "clear show of support" for Sa according to Madeley, and the former Olympiakos man will potentially remain at the club as number one.

Portuguese right-back Nelson Semedo has been one of Wolves's best performers this season, but it is possible that he won't be around by the start of next term. Semedo has a year left on his current contract, so will need to be tied down to a new deal or sold. O'Neil's comments after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Anfield hinted at an extension. He said:

“Nelson Semedo is massive to us, huge. I’m desperate for him to stay beyond a year and, hopefully, the club can get something sorted for him. I know he likes it here. He likes the group and likes working with the staff. He knows how much we appreciate what he does. I don’t think he would be against staying around.”

Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts) and Ki-Jana Hoever (Stoke City) will return from their respective loans, but there is no suggestion that either is deemed ready to step up to the English top flight. It looks likely they'll go out on loan again, yet a move away isn't out of the picture.

Matheus Cunha cuts an interesting figure in a transfer rumour regard. Although he is one of the squad's most valuable players, the Brazilian has previously been dubbed "irreplaceable" for Wolves and has a strong working relationship with O'Neil. Furthermore, a recent social media post from the player hinted at Wolves fans expecting more from him next term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wolves scored 50 goals this season, their second-highest tally in a Premier League campaign after 2019-20 (51).

Likely to Leave

Joao Gomes, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Pedro Neto

Joao Gomes has become known for his energy and tenacity this season and has quickly emerged as a fan favourite at Molineux. His all-action style has drawn interest from several clubs, most notably Manchester United. According to the Mirror, they have scouted him several times this term and are willing to replace Casemiro with the £40 million man.

Rayan Ait-Nouri is another player who could depart. Again, United present as the potential destination, as they search for a left-back replacement with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia struggling with injuries.

In Pedro Neto’s case, there has been a basic expectation that he would move on, and Madeley claims transfer plans have been loosely based around his sale-generating funds. What is unclear is the extent his latest hamstring strains have done to drive down the potential fee or even put off possible buyers.

While O’Neil and Wolves would love to keep the hugely talented Portugal international around, Madeley believes they have proven they can perform without him and his sale would provide much-needed transfer money. It's understood both Manchester City and Newcastle United are interested in the winger and Wolves could demand a club record £60m for the 24-year-old.

Almost Certain to Leave

Pablo Sarabia, Fabio Silva, Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes

Pablo Sarabia’s future is less certain as he enters the final year of his contract. His form dipped enough at the end of the season for Wolves to feasibly consider any reasonable offers.

Turkish news outlet, Turkiye Gazetesi, reported that Besiktas made contact with Sarabia’s representatives, with ‘first meetings’ said to be ‘positive’ back in April. Fabio Silva is another who looks set to depart after a less-than-inspiring loan at Rangers. That said, AC Milan and Sevilla are said to be among the clubs eyeing up a potential move.

Daniel Podence (Olympiacos) and Goncalo Guedes (Villarreal) also seem highly likely to depart after their loans, with the two having allegedly burned bridges at Wolves.