Wolverhampton Wanderers believe they will avoid breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules and a potential points deduction despite spending more than £42 million in the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Ivorian defender Emmanuel Agbadou arrived early in January from Stade Reims in a £16.6 million deal to give Vitor Pereira much-needed options at the back. This was followed by the deadline day acquisitions of Burkinabe centre-back Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade for around £10 million and Zimbabwean midfielder Marshall Munetsi from Reims for £16 million.

There were suggestions that Wolves would try and balance their books by offloading some of their players who are on the outskirts of the first team at Molineux and those who could fetch a hefty fee. However, the club's only sale was Luke Cundle to Millwall for £1 million and Tawana Chirewa's loan move to Huddersfield Town.

Wolves Confident Of Avoiding PSR Breach

Vitor Pereira Kept Hold Of In-Demand Matheus Cunha

Wolves chiefs are 'confident' they will avoid breaching PSR despite their late spending and allegedly coming close to reaching the spending limit last season with rules permitting that Premier League clubs can only make £105 million in losses over a rolling three-year period. Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves and Nathan Collins were significant sales during 2023's summer transfer window, which helped steady the financial ship.

The club raised around £100 million when they sold Max Kilman to West Ham United and Pedro Neto to Chelsea last summer, which helped their economic situation after recording a loss of £67.2 million and their wage bill increasing to £141.5 million during this period. This business gave the relegation battlers more flexibility to make January additions to Pereira's squad.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Games 24 Wins 5 Draws 4 Defeats 15 Goals Scored 34 Goals Conceded 52 Ball Possession 46.5% Clean Sheets 4 Duels Won Per Game 51.6 (50.7%)

Matheus Cunha stayed put at Molineux despite intense speculation over a potential move to a club competing for Europe. The in-form Brazilian signed a new deal last week, which expires in 2029 but included a £62.5 million release clause. Fabrizio Romano has written in his latest GIVEMESPORT column that Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring his situation.

The 26-year-old joined Wolves from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2023 for £35 million and has been one of Pereira's most important players this season. He has bagged 11 goals in 23 Premier League games and purportedly earns £60,000 per week on his new contract.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 08/02/2025.

Related Wolves ‘In Talks’ to Cancel Star’s Contract After Vitor Pereira Decision The veteran defender wants to terminate his contract after losing his place in Vitor Pereira's team.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox