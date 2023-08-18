Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked with a move for OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel this summer, and journalist Dean Jones has revealed one reason why they might struggle to get this over the line, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Midlands club have struggled to make a dent in the transfer market this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news – Latest

So far in the summer transfer window, Wolves have secured the signings of Matt Doherty and Tom King, with both players coming in on free transfers.

After struggling for the most part last season, Wolves fans will be desperate for reinforcements, but financial restraints have prevented them from spending any money so far.

Julen Lopetegui was in the Wolves hot seat at the beginning of the window, but just a few days before the Premier League season got underway, the Spanish manager left the club.

The Guardian have claimed that Lopetegui was unaware of Wolves’ financial problems at the end of the last campaign, leading to some tension internally, which saw Gary O’Neil replacing him last week.

For the rest of the window, we could see the Wanderers trying to find smart, cheap deals, as they aim to reinforce their squad without dipping into the bank balance.

One player who has been linked with a move to Molineux is Nice goalkeeper Schmeichel, with TEAMtalk suggesting that Wolves are considering signing the former Leicester City stopper.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight as to why Wolves could struggle to get this one over the line.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Schmeichel?

Jones has suggested that Schmeichel may need convincing to make the move to Wolves due to their ‘shambles’ of a situation.

The journalist adds that Schmeichel, who has been described as a ‘super professional’ by Brendan Rodgers, could be a really helpful addition at Molineux.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Schmeichel would be a welcome addition back in the Premier League, but I think he would also need convincing that things were going to be okay at Wolves. They do seem like a bit of a shambles from afar.

“He's being linked with other clubs at the moment. Even Chelsea are getting mentioned while they're on the lookout for a new stopper. But someone like Schmeichel with that experience and character could really help Wolves, and they're going to need all the help they can get."

What’s next for Wolves?

Signing a striker is likely to be a priority for the Wanderers after their struggles in front of goal last season.

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has confirmed Wolves are currently exploring two deals.

Galetti confirms that West Ham United forward Michail Antonio is an option for O’Neil’s side, with Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos also on their list.

It’s also understood that Wolves could make a move to sign AC Milan midfielder Alexis Saelemaekers this summer.

Wolves fans will be hoping their business steps up over the last few weeks of the window, considering their lack of signings so far.