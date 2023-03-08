Wolverhampton Wanderers remain interested in extending Adama Traoré's contract beyond its June expiry date, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Traoré's current deal expires at the end of the campaign, but despite the best efforts of the Wolves hierarchy, Jones believes it's likely the Spanish international will depart Molineux instead.

Wolverhampton Wanderers transfer news - Adama Traoré

According to The Athletic, Traoré's future at Wolves is still up in the air, with the winger's departure from the club not yet set in stone.

The report claims that despite his expiring contract, there are no current ongoing negotiations between the two parties, while also saying that doesn't necessarily point towards a Molineux exit.

It's claimed by The Athletic's Steve Madeley that the arrival of Julen Lopetegui before the World Cup break has increased Traoré's happiness at the club.

Traoré, who pockets a reported £ 55,000 per week, is said to be mulling over the possibility of extending his current contract, even though he's previously rejected a number of offers made by Wolves.

However, despite renewed optimism in the project at Wolves from Traoré's point of view, it is now suggested any contract talks will have to wait until the end of the campaign.

His worth to the Wolves side was illustrated this weekend, when Traoré netted the only goal of the game against European-chasing Tottenham Hotpsur.

It took Wolves into 13th place, while allowing the West Midlands outfit to open up a five-point gap between themselves and the bottom three.

With Premier League survival now in their own hands, attention has switched towards next season's plans and whether Traoré will play a part in them.

What has Dean Jones said about Traoré's Wolves future?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones admitted he expects Traoré to leave Wolves at the end of the season.

Pointing to the fact Traoré has already rejected extension offers from Wolves in the past, Jones believes a change of heart from the forward at this point is unlikely.

On the 27-year-old, Jones said: "Wolves would give Traoré a new contract tomorrow if he wanted to stay. They would give him a big deal, no problem.

"But the fact a deal hasn't been signed yet tells you everything you need to know and that's that he has his eye on a transfer.”

What would Wolves be losing if Traoré exited the club?

In short, a supreme attacking threat. Traoré demonstrated his ability with the winning goal against Tottenham on Saturday and as the league's joint-lowest scorers, Wolves can ill-afford to lose any more quality in attack.

While his return of three goals from 19 outings so far this season is perhaps a little disappointing, given how potent Traoré has been in previous seasons, the ex-Barcelona man offers much more than just a threat in front of goal.

According to FBref, Traoré ranks inside the top one per cent of wingers for successful take ons each match, averaging over four every game.

Given the way in which Lopetegui likes to set his side up, Traoré's directness would be a huge loss for Wolves, meaning if possible, they should do everything they can to tie him down to a new deal.