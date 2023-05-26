Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez may have been gearing up for what could have been his “last dance” at Molineux last weekend, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Julen Lopetegui opted not to bring the centre-forward on as a substitute in what could have been his final Wolves appearance.

Wolves news – Raul Jimenez

According to Fox Sports journalist Ruben Rodriguez, Jimenez wants to join an MLS outfit or former side Club America this summer, with a Wolves departure on the cards.

Meanwhile, reports in Turkey have suggested that Besiktas are interested in securing the 32-year-old’s signature with the transfer window upon us.

Jimenez was expected to be given a run-out in Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Everton last weekend, the West Midlands outfit’s final home match of the season.

However, Lopetegui opted to bring on Matheus Cunha instead of the club’s record Premier League goalscorer, a decision he later admitted he regrets after Jimenez’s visible disapproval.

And Jones believes nobody can imagine what the centre-forward has been through since suffering a near-fatal fractured skull injury in November 2020.

What has Jones said about Wolves and Jimenez?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “I really feel for him, to be honest. No one can imagine what he's been through since that injury, and the recovery from it, to get back to being at the levels it takes to play Premier League football.

“He won't have wanted his Wolves career to have ended like this. It was a game where he would have wanted to have a say.

“Maybe he was looking at it and building up to it as his last dance at Molineux and the chance to leave one last memory.”

Will Jimenez’s departure be a blow for Wolves?

Though a reliable source of goals for Wolves in his first three seasons at Molineux, Jimenez has understandably struggled to match his scintillating pre-injury form, and the time seems right for both parties to move on.

The 101-cap Mexico international has bagged three goals in 19 appearances this term, with his trio of strikes all coming in Carabao Cup fixtures.

And with the striker’s £100,000 per-week contract expiring at the end of next season, Wolves could look to move the experienced number nine on this summer to avoid losing him for free in 12 months time.

Jimenez still has the chance to receive a farewell to the Wanderers faithful when the side travel to Arsenal for the club’s final fixture of a tumultuous campaign.

But it looks as if his final minutes in a Wolves shirt at Molineux have passed him by as he looks ahead to his next step.