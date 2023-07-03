Wolves' Raul Jimenez is somewhat of an inconsistency in the West Midlands club's DNA. Forget Chinatown and Little Italy, Wolves have been creating their own "Little Portugal" at Molineux since Jorge Mendes' arrival.

Jimenez's Mexican background makes the 6'1 striker an exception to the Portuguese rule, however, this summer it looks as though he's heading for the exit door at Wolverhampton Wanderers, following a five-year stay.

Jimenez has been tipped to be heading for Club America in his native Mexico, and his prospective departure leaves a gaping hole up-front for Lopotegui's side, who will be looking to patch up their attacking options this summer. Here are four players who could replace Jimenez...

Michail Antonio

When he's not utilising his choreographic creative spark to perform elaborate celebrations, Michail Antonio can be found running the channels, in-behind backlines, and dominating defences with his sheer, bullish strength.

The forward, who is the Hammers' all-time leading goalscorer in the Premier League, has chalked up 228 Premier League appearances during eight years in East London, as well as starring in that historic Europa Conference League final win against Fiorentina.

t was reported back in January that the recruitment team at Molineux were interested in procuring Antonio's services. With one year remaining on his contract, the potential for a cut-price deal could tempt Wolves to revive their interest.

Viktor Gyokeres

From IKEA meatballs and ABBA anthems to Spotify and H&M, Sweden is a nation that has a rich history of providing the world with some of its finest delicacies, music, and fashion. The Scandinavians have also had a habit of producing some truly brilliant footballers with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in recent years, as well as Freddie Ljungberg and Henrik Larsson.

With the aforementioned now retired, it's up to the new generation to take over, and Viktor Gyokeres is one such player a nation's hopes of qualifying for major competitions may now rest on. Brought in from Brighton in 2021, the Coventry City star has been a revelation in the Midlands, recording a staggering 33 goal contributions last term - including 21 goals of his own - and the burly Swede has understandably turned a few heads.

33 miles down the road, Wolves have made their interest in the 6'2 forward well-known. The Swedish international could certainly be a suitable replacement for Raul Jimenez through their shared aerial dominance, with Gyokeres tallying 5.3 aerial duels won per game last term. Also offering scintillating pace and a willingness to take defenders on, he could be a dreamy match for the goal-shy Wanderers next season.

Elye Wahi

Debuting for Montpellier at the tender age of 17, Elye Wahi has accumulated an invaluable two-and-a-half seasons' experience of leading the line for the French outfit. Producing a 19-goal haul during the 22-23 season for the former Ligue 1 champions, it was predictable that potential suitors from all over Europe would flock.

According to foreign sources, Julen Lopotegui's Wolves are in for the attacker, who was recently nominated for the Golden Boy Award, and has even been dubbed "the best finisher in the top five European Leagues".

Moussa Dembele

Moussa Dembele will be a name familiar to many, having spent three of his formative years at Fulham and two years at Celtic. The Frenchman is a proven goalscorer, with a career tally of 152 goals in 353 games, yet despite his impeccable goalscoring record, the marksman has fallen out of favour at current club, Lyon after joining for a fee of £20 million. With his deal set to expire, Dembele is soon to become a free agent and is a desired option for Wolves according to reports.