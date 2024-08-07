Highlights Wolves are reportedly in the market for a new number one goalkeeper this summer

It has been claimed they will be open to offers for Jose Sa if they acquire one of their targets

The Midlands club have been linked with Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone

Wolverhampton Wanderers could be open to offers for goalkeeper Jose Sa this summer, provided they are able to acquire one of their primary targets before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Gary O'Neil has so far made just three new additions to his squad ahead of the 2024/25 season. They have signed midfielder Rodrigo Gomes, defender Pedro Lima and Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Wolves finished 14th in the Premier League standings last season, but 20 points clear of the relegation places. They will begin the new campaign on August 17 against Arsenal at the Emirates.

Wolves ‘open to offers’ for Sa

He is under contract until 2027

Wolves will be willing to listen to offers for goalkeeper Jose Sa this summer, according to reports. An article from talkSPORT claims Aaron Ramsdale and Sam Johnstone are on the club’s shortlist of potential targets as the transfer window heats up.

It has been claimed if Wolves are able to acquire one of their primary targets, that could open the door for Sa, who earns £65k-a-week, to leave the club after four years. The 31-year-old signed back in 2021 from Olympiacos, and he penned a new deal at the beginning of last season, keeping him at Molineux until 2027, with the option of a further year.

Johnstone reportedly wants to leave Crystal Palace this summer, while Ramsdale is out of favour at Arsenal following the rise of David Raya. A potential merry-go-round of goalkeepers could also see the Gunners target Wolves number two Dan Bentley.

Jose Sa 2023/24 stats for Wolverhampton Wanderers in all competitions Stat: Appearances 40 Clean sheets 6 Goals conceded 64 Minutes played 3,518

Sa, a Portuguese international, began his senior career with Palmeiras in his homeland. Since joining Wolves three years ago, he has made 116 appearances for the club.

Wolves ‘contemplate’ move for striker

He scored 18 goals last season

Elsewhere, reports claim Wolves are weighing up a move for Championship striker Emmanuel Latte Lath this summer. According to Tutto Mercato Web, the Middlesbrough attacker is on their shortlist of potential targets.

The article states Monaco and RB Salzburg are among the clubs keeping a keen eye on the 25-year-old, while Wolves represent the English interest. It has been suggested Middlesbrough will command a fee in the region of £8.59million for the Ivory Coast international.

Lath signed for Middlesbrough from Italian side Atalanta only 12 months ago and he is under contract until 2027, with the option of a further year. Last season for the Championship club, he scored 18 goals and registered one assist in all competitions.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.