Wolverhampton Wanderers star Mario Lemina has caused a stir in the Black Country after refusing to play for the Molineux outfit on Wednesday night against Newcastle United - and his exit could be closer than first though, with Al-Shabab wanting to sign him on a free transfer.

Lemina, named Wolves captain at the start of the season, was stripped of his duties after an altercation with Jarrod Bowen in their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United back in December. Since then, he's been on a downward spiral in the west Midlands, failing to start a single game under new boss Vitor Pereira - and having told the Portuguese gaffer he wishes to leave Molineux, the 'incredible' Lemina is now up for discussion in Saudi as a potential deal moves closer.

Report: Al-Shabab 'Want' Lemina on Free Transfer

The Wolves star could see an exit by the end of the month

The report from The Express And Star claims that Lemina was set to be involved in Wolves' squad to face Newcastle at St. James' Park on Wednesday evening - however, he refused to travel with the squad, and informed Pereira that he wouldn't be joining them moments before the team bus left their Compton training base on Tuesday.

Mario Lemina's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =7th Assists 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Tackles Per Game 3 3rd Interceptions Per Game 1.6 2nd Match rating 6.82 2nd

As a result, he could be on his way to Saudi Arabia's Pro League, with Al-Shabab telling Wolves that they wish to sign Lemina on a free transfer this month, despite the former Southampton star being under contract until the end of the season at Molineux.

Wolves have a one-year option to extend Lemina's contract if needs be, but they have put a £5million price tag on his head for an exit this month, and are actively working to offload him this month in order to free up funds.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Lemina has made 77 appearances for Wolves, scoring six goals.

Pereira revealed after the 3-0 loss to Eddie Howe's Magpies that Lemina wanted to leave, and that he refused to play for the club on Tyneside, a result which could have Wolves in the relegation zone on Thursday evening should Ipswich Town avoid defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion. He said:

"I can't bring a player who tells me he is not in the mental condition to help the team. He wants to leave. I don't know what happened before me, but with this energy and this mentality, I don't need him. I prefer to play with another player. "I don't have anything against Lemina or any issues with him. He said to me that he wants to leave and he communicated this decision one month ago to the club."

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 16-01-25.

Related Exclusive: Wolves Now Eyeing 'Exceptional' £10m Forward Wolverhampton Wanderers have already added defensive recruits from Ligue 1 and they could return to the French top-flight for recruitments

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.