Highlights Wolves have rejected Marseille's bid for Hwang Hee-Chan, considering him 'not for sale' this summer.

The addition of Jorgen Strand Larsen bolstered Wolves' striking department, with Gary O'Neil aiming to improve goal-scoring issues.

Hwang Hee-Chan's impressive season with 13 goals in 31 appearances makes him a key player for Wolves.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have recently added to their striking department with the addition of Jorgen Strand Larsen from Celta Vigo - but they could be overseeing a one in, one out basis, with reports suggesting that the club have rejected an offer from French side Marseille for versatile attacker Hwang Hee-Chan.

Wolves struggled for goals last season thanks to injuries to Hwang, alongside fellow attackers Pedro Neto and Matheus Cunha; and it appeared as though Gary O'Neil had taken careful measures to boost their firepower with the loan-to-buy signing of Strand Larsen, who will join the club for a fee in the region of £25million next summer. But according to Sky Sports, Hwang has already come under a formal bid and so it could be one in, one out in the West Midlands.

Wolves Reject Hwang Hee-Chan Bid

The Midlands outfit have turned Marseille's approach down

The report states that Wolves rejected the bid for Hwang on Friday morning, despite Marseille being in the market to sign Manchester United's forgotten star Mason Greenwood after his fruitful loan spell at Spanish outfit Getafe.

It is thought that Wolves consider Hwang as 'not for sale' this summer, after his impressive tally of 13 goals in just 31 appearances for the Molineux outfit last season and his efforts off the pitch led to him being called 'incredible'.

Hwang Hee-Chan's Premier League statistics - Wolves squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 12 =1st Assists 3 =4th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =7th Shots Per Game 1.6 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.2 6th Match rating 6.79 6th

Hwang, 28, joined on loan from RB Leipzig in the 2021-22 season and scored five Premier League goals in 30 games in his temporary spell before the club made his move to England permanent, where he enjoyed the best season of his career so far with 12 goals in just 29 Premier League games prior to his injuries.

Wolves now boast a glut of strikers in their ranks, including perpetually injured Austrian forward Sasa Kalajdzic who has featured in just 14 games for Wolves despite joining for £15million in 2022, and Fabio Silva, the £35million youngster who has failed to blossom at every level he has played at including loan spells at Belgian outfit Anderlecht and Scottish giants Rangers. But despite the signing of Strand Larsen, they will be hard-pressed to lose Hwang given his importance as a team player and natural goalscorer throughout his time in England.

Marseille Could Sign Hwang and Greenwood

The duo are needed to ease the burden on Aubameyang

Marseille have already agreed a fee for Greenwood in the window, with their chase of the United star totalling a fee of around £27million - which will go a long way to easing the burden on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when it comes to sharing the goals in a team that struggled to notch goals from across the pitch last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aubameyang scored 69 Premier League goals throughout his career in just 143 games

The former Arsenal hero nabbed an impressive 17 goals in Ligue 1 last season as Marseille came eighth in their division last season, missing out on European football by a single point in what was a disappointing campaign under Gennaro Gattuso - but when you factor in that Iliman Ndiaye, who has recently joined Everton, was their second-highest scorer with just four goals in the league, the south coast side do massively need to boost their attacking ranks.

Hwang is a player with vast Bundesliga and Premier League experience, and he would offer a more dynamic route alongside the Gabonese legend - and if they can sign both him and Greenwood to go out wide into a front three that has vast Premier League history, there is no doubt that the club will rise up the table in their bid to secure a Champions League spot next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 12-07-24.