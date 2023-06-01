It has turned out to be a steady season for Julen Lopetegui's Wolves side after a rocky start. While it hasn't touched the lofty heights of their 2019-20 Europa League run, the Wanderers will remain optimistic that they can recapture that same form and compete for Europe again next season. A player who looks unlikely to be a part of that effort however, is midfielder Ruben Neves, who has made it apparent he's on the hunt for new challenges elsewhere.

The player's talents are no secret, and there is due to be a queue of potential buyers, especially as he might be available at a reasonable price given his contract expires next summer. Let's take a look at the five clubs that are in with the best chance of signing the dead-ball whiz...

Barcelona

Reuters

With the Xavi renaissance well underway in Catalonia, following the Spanish giants’ first La Liga title since 2019, the next step for Barça will be examining the bigger picture as they attempt to restore their European supremacy. Although a gargantuan cloud of financial uncertainty looms over the Camp Nou, Joan Laporta and the recruitment team at Blaugrana are still managing to operate in the transfer market, albeit with one hand tied behind their backs. As Sergio Busquets departs, the void of a Barça icon needs filling, and with that comes the possibility of Wolves mainstay. The club that gave Pep Guardiola a career in football and management has been heavily linked with the midfielder, as they look to take advantage of his contract situation.

Newcastle

Reuters

We witnessed it with Manchester City in 2008 when Sheikh Mansour took over in the blue half of Manchester and again when Nasser Al-Khelaifi bought Paris Saint Germain in 2011 — financial revolutions that completely changed their respective football club’s fortunes. The same is now happening on Tyneside, with the Magpies flying high with a confirmed spot in the Champions League next season. With further reinforcements required if they’re to stand any chance of repeating the same feat next season, Eddie Howe along with sporting director, Dan Ashworth have reportedly been closely monitoring the Wolves captain. Despite the sensational form of Sean Longstaff, Ruben Neves has been hot on their radar, and would no doubt be open to a move to a Champions League side.

Liverpool

Reuters

Neves has been a name bandied around the Liverpool transfer rumour mill for some time now, so you can’t blame Kopites for being skeptical about more reports. After Jamie Carragher was forced to deny that he had tried to tap up Neves during a pitch-side discussion prior to Wolves’ clash with Fulham, the 39-cap Portuguese has once again emerged as a reported Liverpool target, with Kopp’s side in desperate need of freshening up a stale midfield.

Manchester United

Reuters

Until Casemiro entered the picture, the Manchester United midfield portrait was looking pretty bleak. The midfield duo United fans mockingly dubbed “McFred”, Scott McTominay and Fred, understandably, weren’t seen as long-term answers to a problem position that has haunted the club since the days of Sir Alex Ferguison and Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have reportedly made an approach to sign Neves already, according to reports in the Spanish media.

Juventus

Reuters

Juve are a tabloid's dream. The “Old Lady” are a perpetual merry-go-round of controversy, drama, and financial mismanagement. This season, the Serie A club were initially docked 15 points, before it was reduced to 10 for “false accounting”. As such, the Italians find themselves out in the cold, perched in seventh. With no European football likely next season, the Turin giants will be seeking to return with the bit between their teeth for the 2023-24 campaign.

While Barcelona, Newcastle, and Liverpool all seem like more realistic destinations for Neves, the Agnelli family-owned club have had recurring links with the player over the years, and even as recent as March 2023.