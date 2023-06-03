Wolverhampton Wanderers could lose the services of one of Ruben Neves or Matheus Nunes at Molineux this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui is set for a significant transfer window as he looks to shape his own squad.

Wolves transfer news – Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes

According to journalist Gerard Moreno (via Talking Wolves), Neves is set to sign for Barcelona this summer and could join sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, reports in Spain have indicated that the 26-year-old could be sold to the Catalan giants for a fee of £26m, with a deal being orchestrated by the La Liga side’s president Joan Laporta and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes.

This comes amid reports that Wolves are facing Financial Fair Play problems ahead of the summer transfer window, meaning they may have to sell players to raise revenue before the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the West Midlands outfit hope to retain manager Lopetegui, despite their issues with FFP.

Meanwhile, Football Insider reported in April that Liverpool are still working on a deal to sign Nunes, and a bid of £50m could be accepted as Wanderers look to make a profit on their former club-record signing.

And Romano believes one of Neves and Nunes, who earn a combined £135,000 per-week, could leave Molineux this summer but doesn’t expect an imminent deal to be completed.

What has Romano said about Neves and Nunes’ futures at Wolves?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think one of them will leave. Let's see if both go, but one of them will leave. For Ruben Neves, there is interest from Barcelona.

“But this is not imminent because this depends on Barcelona’s financial fair play situation, as always.”

What next for Wolves?

Wolves may have no choice but to sell Neves and Nunes to comply with FFP regulations, as failure to adhere to the boundaries could result in a heavy fine, transfer embargo or a fatal points deduction.

Of the two, Neves seems most likely to depart, with his contract having just one year to run until he can leave Molineux on a free transfer next summer.

Therefore, it would seem logical that Lopetegui and Fosun would rather sell now to get a decent transfer fee for the man Wolves paid £15.8m for in the summer of 2017.

With news about Nunes’ future being sparse, the Portugal international may have to settle for another season at Wolves before moving to an elite European club.

However, with Wolves’ financial problems hanging over the club heading into the transfer window, the club must evaluate all offers that come their way.